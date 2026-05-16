How to clean algae off a fence with white vinegar – 3 quick and easy steps the experts swear by to make your fence look good as new

There’s nothing like a thick layer of green slime to turn your garden fence from looking fab to unkempt and uncared for. Luckily for you, experts recommend this three-step method for cleaning algae off a garden fence with white vinegar, and it’s so easy to follow.

You won’t be alone in looking for ways to remove algae from a garden fence . Algae not only thrives in damp UK weather but is also unsightly, instantly dampening your garden ideas . But, kitchen essential white vinegar is the affordable cleaning agent you need to remove it.

If you’ve been wondering ‘how to clean algae from a garden fence?’ experts recommend using a stiff brush and white vinegar to get the job done. Here’s how it works.

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1. Give the fence a good brush

First things first, you’ll want to take a good brush to the algae and give it a scrubbing. This can help loosen and remove the green areas.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

‘Start by choosing a dry, mild day where there’s no immediate rain forecast, as this gives the fence time to properly dry afterwards. Use a stiff brush to remove loose algae and dirt, scrubbing along the grain of the wood rather than against it to avoid damaging the surface,’ says Amber Tunney, gardens expert at Cherry Lane Garden Centres .

2. Clean the fence with white vinegar

There are many things you can clean with white vinegar , and your fence is one of them. White vinegar is acidic, which means it chemically breaks down the algae without being harmful to your garden’s environment. However, when cleaning with vinegar, ensure you tie your plants back and wear gardening gloves to protect your hands.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Mix one part vinegar with one to two parts water. If you have a lot of algae on your fence, you can use a higher volume of vinegar,’ says Joe Dudley, a fencing expert from LB Supplies .

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‘Apply the vinegar solution to a small, inconspicuous area of your fence first to check that it does not damage it. If the solution does not negatively affect your fence, use a sponge or spray bottle to apply it to each fence panel evenly, beginning at the top of the panel and working your way down.

‘Let the solution sit for ten to fifteen minutes, but do not let it dry. Use a sponge or brush to scrub it into the algae, working in small sections until it begins to lift. Once the solution has been scrubbed into the fence panels, rinse them with your garden hose, ensuring that you have removed all traces of the solution to prevent it from leaving behind streaks or damaging the fence.’

3. Add a protective coating

Lastly, it can be helpful to add a protective varnish or fence stain to your fence to prevent the algae from coming back.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

'After the fence has fully dried, applying a fence stain, paint, or wood preservative can help protect the wood and reduce the chances of algae returning,’ says Amber.

‘It can also help to trim back overhanging plants or dense greenery nearby, as improving airflow and sunlight around the fence will help keep the area drier.’

By following these simple steps, you can easily remove algae from your garden fence using white vinegar.