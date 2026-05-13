Sorry, fence toppers – this fast-growing shrub does a much better (and prettier) job of screening my garden and giving me plenty of privacy

I moved house last month, and the plant I’ve been most grateful for in the garden is the one that provides us with plenty of privacy: Photinia × fraseri ‘Red Robin’.

Photinia is one of the best flowering plants for privacy, and right now, it’s covered in stunning white blooms – but what really stands out about its screening ability is the fact that the vibrant red-to-green foliage grows so tall, and at speed, too. We don’t even need a fence topper, because the 'Red Robin' goes above and beyond the fence. You forget that you even have neighbours.

Here’s why I’d recommend Photinia ‘Red Robin’ to anyone looking for stunning, effortless privacy in their garden.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Where to buy Photinia 'Red Robin'

Of all the fast-growing hedges out there, I’d say Photinia ‘Red Robin’ is one of the most reliable. It’s an evergreen shrub, which means it retains its foliage all year round, but it’s famous for its vivid red growth in the spring and early summer. As the season progresses, the leaves turn a striking, glossy dark green. For instant coverage, you can buy Photinia × fraseri 'Red Robin' plants up to 1.5 metres tall from Crocus.

It’s actually one of the easiest shrubs to grow, too – you’ll only need to learn how and when to prune Photinia, lightly, to keep it in shape. Bypass loppers like the McGregor Telescopic Bypass Lopper from Argos are ideal for tackling thicker branches, but you can use bypass secateurs (like the WOLF-Garten bypass secateurs from Amazon) for lighter shaping.

‘Photinia is low-maintenance and hardy, ideal for those who want privacy without having to spend a lot of time on upkeep,’ says Charlotte McGrattan, hardy nursery stock buyer at Hillier Garden Centre and Nurseries. ‘It requires minimal pruning, which is primarily just for shaping or removing damaged branches.’

My ‘Red Robin’ runs along the side of my garden that receives sunlight for most of the day, which probably explains the explosion of flowers out there right now – but according to Charlotte, it’ll be happy in all sorts of conditions.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

''Red Robin' thrives in well-draining soil and can tolerate full sun to partial shade, making it a versatile choice for various places in the garden,’ Charlotte explains.

This Westland Tree & Shrub Planting & Potting Peat-Free Mix, which you can order from Crocus, is ideal for giving Photinia the best possible start in your garden. You could even add some fertiliser before planting, such as Vitax Tree & Shrub Planting Feed from Amazon, which includes mycorrhizal fungi to support intensive root growth and establishment.

This isn’t the first time I’ve seen Photinia ‘Red Robin’ in action, either – for as long as I can remember, my grandparents have had a huge hedge of it running alongside their outer fence. The foliage is so tall and dense, it’s basically a beautiful red wall at this point – and it really does create a sense of seclusion in their small garden (you forget that there’s a driveway behind the fence!).

‘Photinia is ideal for hedging or privacy in front and back gardens,’ adds Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres, so it's a brilliant front garden idea, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

I think Photinia × fraseri ‘Red Robin’ is one of the very best hedging plants for privacy and beautiful year-round colour in the garden.