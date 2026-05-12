Habitat is holding a massive furniture sale – these are the 6 buys I'm adding to my basket before they jump back up in price

If you're in the market to give your home a spring refresh, then now is the time to take advantage of the sales that are popping up, including the huge Habitat furniture sale.

Habitat is one of my favourite places to search for stylish, design-led furniture at a budget-friendly price. Now, in the sale, you can use the discount codes FURN 10, FURN20 or FURN30 to get up to 30% off some of their best pieces of furniture, including the Roma chairbed, which we've seen drop to the lowest price ever.

I've browsed more than 1,000 products in the sale (so you don't have to) and spotted everything from stylish dining sets to ottoman bed frames. It's safe to say my basket is looking jam-packed.

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My favourite piece in this entire sale has to be the gorgeous Trezy Oak Dining Table & 2 Oak Benches. If I did need a new dining set, this would be at the top of my list, as not only is it a complete steal, but it looks like it could be sold at Anthropologie.

Habitat Trezy Oak Dining Table & 2 Oak Benches Was £450, Now £350

In this sale, you can find everything from large furniture pieces to smaller statement decor items. For small-space dwellers who need extra places to hide clutter, the Onda Large Fabric Ottoman is a no-brainer. I truly can't believe the quality of the Jericho 3 Drawer Chest, which is crafted from mango wood, with 20% off its price tag.

Here are my favourite picks from this current Habitat sale, which I'd buy for my home and happily display in any room.

Whether you're in the market for a new mattress, coffee table or sofa, this is the time to nab a good deal.

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