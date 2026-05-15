7 genius ways to use your front garden for more than just parking your car – garden experts share their top tricks to make your driveway both practical and pretty

Most family homes will have at least one car – often more – to find a space for. Because of this, we often see front gardens getting hard landscaped to maximise space, with a real focus on practical day-to-day use.

But what if I told you you don’t have to choose between a practical garden and one that can lift your spirits, benefit pollinators, and look beautiful too? There are plenty of easy ways to include low-maintenance plants for a driveway to really add an extra something.

Here are some simple front garden ideas to try, and some great ways to add kerb appeal to your home.

Latest Videos From

1. Make use of vertical space

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Vertical growing is your friend in these, often minimal, spaces. If you can’t afford to give up ground space needed for vehicles, utilise areas where plants can climb, such as trellising against walls, fences, bike shelters or anything else you can think of!

Adding something like clematis, fragrant jasmine, or a beautiful climbing rose will not only give visual appeal, but will also help give beneficial pollinators a valuable food source in these spaces that are often lacking. You will also create a bit of a screen, giving your garden some privacy, too.

This gorgeous jasmine from Thompson & Morgan makes a dramatic addition to any space, and perfumes the air with its sweet fragrance. It also turns a deep bronze colour in autumn, giving you an attractive shrub with seasonally changing appeal.

Kim Stoddart Social Links Navigation Environmental journalist and editor of Amateur Gardening magazine Kim is an award-winning environmental journalist and editor of Amateur Gardening magazine. She is a leading authority on climate change resilient gardening and author of the newly published, The Climate Change Resilient Vegetable Garden, RRP £22 at Amazon. Find out more about Kim and her work at greenrocketcourses.com

2. Place pots

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Could anything be more picturesque than a front door flanked by stunning, seasonal plants which add a pop of colour? Or even pots containing olive or bay trees, which can really add a sense of grandeur. It isn’t just the plants within the pots that look great, either – pots like these from John Lewis add real personality to any space.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One of the key benefits of using containers is that you can move them under cover or cover them easily in any inclement weather. It is also easy to change up your planting and colour palette based on the season; however, do remember that in warm, dry weather pots do dry out more quickly, so you will need to factor in regular watering and also feeding of some crops.

3. Make it low maintenance

(Image credit: Colin Poole/Future PLC)

As well as the practical element of a spot you can park your car, another appeal of hard landscaped spaces in the midst of busy lives is that they hardly take any upkeep. However, planting doesn’t need to be demanding.

There are plenty of ways you can add colour and interest to your space in a low-maintenance way. For example, if your driveway is gravel, rather than tarmac, rainwater can still drain off nicely, and there are certain plants that thrive in these conditions. Paving like this ecobase from B&Q makes it easy to create a sturdy but permeable drive. You may need to reach for the weeding tools every so often (though investing in a good weed-suppressing membrane helps!), but this is often the case once cracks appear in tarmac, or between bricks anyway.

Garden Organic’s Emma O’Neill adds, 'Instead of concrete, choose permeable paving that allows rainwater to drain, or paved tracks for cars, and plant underneath with creeping Jenny and ajuga.'

Emma O'Neill Social Links Navigation Head Gardener at Garden Organic Emma O’Neill is Garden Organic’s head gardener, She first studied horticulture at Pershore College in 2001 and has been gardening professionally since 2003 - working in a variety of different sites from National Trust gardens to a large private estate. She now manages a team of staff and volunteers, writes gardening articles for magazines and creates the occasional show garden. Her passion is herbaceous perennials and all things floral, but she loves to try new things.

Shop these stylish front garden additions

Crocus Hanging Bowl - Aged Zinc £35.99 at Crocus A stylish addition to any space, this hanging bowl offers a unique take on the usual hanging basket look. Thompson & Morgan Olive Tree (standard) £39.99 at Thompson & Morgan Add a taste of the Mediterranean and a spot of grandeur to your front garden by framing your front door with these stunning trees. SCENDOR Square Trellis - Rustic £53 on Agriframes Support climbing plants in your front garden in style with these simple square trellises, available in rustic or matt black.