How to attract wrens to your garden – 5 ways to create a sanctuary for one of nature’s best pest controllers

Wrens are the unsung heroes of the garden: tiny but ferocious pest controllers, and one of the sweetest species, in my opinion. I’d say it’s well worth figuring out how to attract wrens to your garden.

You can forget about fat balls, seed mixes and peanuts, though – wrens prefer to hunt naturally, and there are a few ways you can lend them a helping hand. Of course, conventional bird food is great if you’re wondering what to feed other birds in the garden – but make sure you’re aware of the RSPB’s latest bird feeding guidance, which urges gardeners to steer clear of seeds and peanuts.

‘Wrens are like having a natural pest control team working quietly in the background,’ says Sean from Ark Wildlife. ‘They spend their days hunting through undergrowth, hedges and corners of the garden most birds ignore.’

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Here’s how to attract wrens to your garden.

What you'll need

Crocus Natural Birch Log Bird Nest Box - Open £14.99 at Crocus This nest box is suitable for wrens and other species like robins. Gardening Express Pyracantha 'Sparkler' £15.99 at Gardening Express Wrens love pyracantha, and this variegated variety is gorgeous. Supa Supa Dried Mealworms for Wild Birds £4.40 at Amazon A one-litre bucket of dried mealworms, which wrens love!

1. Plant cover

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kayco)

Unruly gardens are actually more appealing to wrens than tidy ones. They’ll be more likely to reside in gardens which have plenty of shelter, so planting should be at the top of your mind if you’re looking for ways to attract wrens to your garden.

‘Wrens rarely like sitting out in the open,’ says Danny Yeoman (wild bird expert for Pets Corner and developer of Peter & Paul Wild Bird Foods). ‘They feel safest weaving through dense shrubs, hedges, climbers and tangled corners where they can forage unseen.’

For year-round coverage, it’s best to look for the best evergreen plants for borders.

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‘Evergreen plants, ivy-covered fences, native hedging, bramble patches and low shrubs are all ideal,’ Danny explains. ‘Even a slightly wild corner of the garden can become prime wren habitat.’

Wrens love Cotoneaster horizontalis, which you can buy from Crocus. It produces delicate flowers in May and red berries in the autumn.

2. Provide natural food sources

(Image credit: Getty Images / sandra standbridge)

Wrens need meals as well as shelter. There are plenty of bird-feeding plants you can add to your garden, but a wren’s diet consists mostly of insects (they love spiders), so it’s wise to plant the things that attract both predator and prey.

‘Planting a mix of foliage and flowering plants helps build a natural food source, encouraging insects that wrens depend on,’ says Sean. ‘Areas of low growth, leaf litter or even a quiet corner near a compost heap can quickly become feeding grounds.’

Apparently, it’s worth learning how to make your own compost, too.

‘Compost heaps are especially valuable,’ says Danny. ‘Turn one gently, and you’ll often uncover a miniature feast of insects and larvae – exactly the sort of thing a wren loves.’

A compost bin like this Modular Wooden Compost Bin from Thompson & Morgan offers wrens easy access.

3. Offer mealworms

(Image credit: Getty Images / Gary Chalker)

If you’re keen to stock up on the food that wrens love, seed mixes and fat balls won’t be worth your while. It’s mealworms that tend to attract them the most.

‘If you want a chance to spot one out in the open, try offering mealworms,’ says Sean. ‘Live is best, but even dried mealworms can provide a useful boost and may tempt them into view, if only for a moment.’

You can buy a 2.5-litre tub of premium dried mealworms from Amazon.

4. Keep a fresh water supply

(Image credit: Getty Images / sandra standbridge)

Wrens also need a fresh water supply, and that can come in the form of a shallow dish or bird bath like this Home Bird Bath from Argos. You’ll just need to follow the same principles you use when cleaning a bird bath to keep diseases at bay.

‘Fresh water often brings birds into a garden just as effectively as food,’ says Danny. ‘A shallow bird bath, dish or gently sloping water source can be very attractive, especially if placed close to nearby cover. Clean water is particularly important during warm weather and dry spells.’

5. Put out a nest box

(Image credit: Getty Images / SD Ghorpade)

There is a correct bird box for wrens, and it's all about how you position it.

‘Wrens will make use of nest boxes, especially if positioned low and well hidden within dense foliage, ideally two to four metres off the ground,’ advises Sean.

The type of nest box matters, too.

‘They will use open-fronted nest boxes or small boxes hidden in sheltered spots,’ Danny explains. ‘Position these away from strong sun or heavy disturbance.’

This natural birch log bird nest box from Crocus is ideal for wrens.

There are plenty of ways to attract robins to your garden, too.