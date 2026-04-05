4 bee-friendly fence colours that will keep your garden buzzing with vital pollinators, according to experts

If you’re thinking about painting your fence this summer, have you considered making it bee-friendly? That’s right, something as simple as your fence colour can have an impact on how bees are attracted to your garden - garden experts have revealed the four colours you should use if you want to attract bees.

This wildlife-friendly garden fence idea is a great way to encourage bees to your garden, whilst giving your fence some TLC at the same time. Not to mention that bees are an essential part of any wildlife garden as they are vital pollinators.

Selecting a bee-friendly fence colour all boils down to selecting a shade that reflects UV light and mimics natural nectar sources (think bee-friendly flowers ). These are the four shades the experts recommend.

Article continues below

1. Purple

While purple isn’t exactly the most traditional of garden fence colours, it is a good choice for those of us who have both maximalist tastes and want to attract bees to our gardens. Bees love the colour purple and are attracted to purple flowers such as agastache - so why not apply this to your fence?

(Image credit: Protek)

‘Bees love the colours purple and blue, think about the colours of the flowers of lavender, phacelia, borage, sage and buddleia. They are attracted to these colours because bees' eyes are sensitive to UV light, and purple and blue contrast well against green foliage. Through bees' eyes these colours really stand out,’ explains Jenny Handley, head of communication and fundraising at Bees for Development , in collaboration with paint brand Protek .

‘It is important to attract bees to your garden because they pollinate your fruit and veg, wildflowers (we don't say weeds) and all your lovely garden plants, which then go on to produce berries and seeds for other wildlife.’

2. Blue

Similar to why bees like purple so much, blue is also a great colour choice as it is easier for them to see this colour.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘Without red receptors in their eyes, bees are highly sensitive to blue, green and ultraviolet shades, with bright, true blues being particularly vibrant to them. This is why bees are attracted to the bright blue flowers of borage, cornflowers and russian sage, which are also rich in pollen,’ explains Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation .

‘As a consequence, bees associate blue with pollen and nectar and so will be attracted to your garden when they see blue fencing from a distance, as they see it as a beacon indicating a good source of food.