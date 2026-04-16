The 4 garden fence colours that can lower your home’s value and make it harder to sell, according to experts

As peak house-selling season is about to begin here in the UK, Ideal Home HQ has been on the hunt to find the things that devalue your home (and how to solve it). Who knew your garden fence colour could have such an impact, as experts have revealed the four garden fence colours that can devalue a house.

As there are garden fence colours that can boost a home’s value , there are inevitably shades that can do the same. When selling your home , it’s important to consider its curb appeal, and more often than not, your garden fence is a big part of that appeal.

Of course, peeling paint and creaking panels will put off a buyer. But certain fence shades can be equally as off-putting, according to the pros. These are the colours to look out for.

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1. Neon colours

Some bright shades like yellow are fence colours that can attract bees to your garden , while other bright shades can help frame your outdoor space, even boosting its curb appeal. However, when a colour is neon or too highly saturated, it can be overwhelming for potential buyers.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Derrer Fuchs)

‘Very bold or highly saturated colours can sometimes be more challenging in this context. Bright neons or overly vibrant shades, for example, can feel quite dominant in an outdoor space and may not appeal to everyone’s taste,’ says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Cuprinol .

‘Buyers are often looking for a sense of calm and possibility, so anything that feels too personal or visually jarring can make it harder for them to picture themselves living there. It’s less about the colour itself being ‘wrong’ and more about how well it sits within the surroundings and connects to the home as a whole’

2. Bright white

While bright white is a pretty common garden fence idea, it’s quite a lot of hard work to keep it looking pristine. And, if you don’t have the time to keep your white fence as clean and bright as possible (which is difficult with British weather), it can quickly end up looking tired.

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‘White can look great in the right setting, but it’s not always suited to the UK. With our damp weather, it rarely stays bright for long and can quickly start looking patchy or stained. If it’s not kept spotless, it can give the impression the garden hasn’t been properly looked after,’ says David Breare, a property and lettings expert at Canonbury Management .

3. Red

While red has been a big colour trend within interiors and fashion over the last few years, it hasn’t made its way to fence colour ideas just yet. And not to burst the ‘red’ bubble, but it’s not a garden feature that will improve a home’s value .

(Image credit: Getty Images/ baona)

‘Often seen as an angry colour, red fences will seriously divide opinion. Shade is essential when it comes to red - bright, scarlet red could put a buyer off and therefore devalue your home as they would likely look to replace the panels or see painting over them as an additional expense. A more subtle shade like brick red could be complementary depending on the exterior of the property and less juxtaposing in the setting,’ says Luke Saywell, partner at Nottinghamshire estate agent Gascoines .

4. Multi-coloured

Lastly, if you’re planning to sell your home, multi-coloured fence panels can have a less-than-ideal impact. Of course, if you love bold colours, it can be a great way to express yourself. However, it’s important to bear in mind that for buyers, swathes of colour can be overwhelming.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Artistic as it may be to paint alternating panels in different shades or inject patterns into the garden through your paint choices, it’s unlikely it will be to the taste of the next buyer due to the personalised nature of it. Again, this could devalue your home as people see it as another job they’ll have to pay to change once moving in, which can be off-putting for buyers,’ explains Luke.

What shade should you opt for instead?

While fence colour comes down to personal preference, when selling a house, you want to make sure it looks welcoming and well-maintained to potential buyers.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

‘In my experience, buyers are incredibly influenced by how a home feels at first glance. If a fence colour looks jarring, dated, or like it needs work, it can create a sense that the property hasn’t been as well looked after as it could be,’ says Abi Hookway , property expert and entrepreneur.

‘I also know people forget how much buyers factor in effort. If a fence clearly needs repainting or feels like a bold personal choice, that instantly becomes a job on their list and that can affect how much they’re willing to offer.’

‘If you’re thinking about resale, I’d always lean towards softer, more natural tones that blend into the surroundings. You want the fence to act as a backdrop that lets the garden and the property shine, rather than something that stands out for the wrong reasons.’

Soft natural shades are an easy winner. Or, if you fancy a pop of colour, sage green (like Cuprinol’s Rosemary, £24 at B&Q ) can also look beautiful and inviting.

‘At the other end of the spectrum, softer, nature-inspired shades like Mellow Moss or warm neutrals such as Malted Barley tend to be much easier to live with. They create that sense of cohesion and calm people are naturally drawn to, and are perfect if you prefer light, airy, understated schemes that still feel warm and inviting,’ adds Marianne.

‘Ultimately, it’s about choosing a colour that enhances the space rather than dominates it, and one that helps the garden feel like a natural extension of the home.’