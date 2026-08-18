The charming way that Monty Don uses small terracotta pots in his garden – it’ll make your space a lot safer

Monty Don just posted a photo of his purple sprouting broccoli and tomatoes, and it wasn’t the thriving crops that caught my eye the most – it was actually the way he used terracotta plant pots as a safety measure.

There are a fair few ways to use broken pots in the garden, but if you have healthy spares lying around, Monty’s method is simple – and it looks a lot nicer than shoving other objects on the end of your plant supports.

I’ll be taking a leaf out of Monty’s book to save myself any accidental injuries in my own garden!

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Monty Don’s purple sprouting broccoli and ‘Gardener’s Delight’ tomatoes were the stars of his recent Instagram post – he said they’re loving the hot summer weather – but it’s what he wrote in brackets at the end of the caption that I liked the most: ‘[The] flowerpots are to stop poking out my eyes on the broccoli canes.’

I’ve spotted safety terracotta pots in a couple of Monty’s Instagram posts, and the way he uses them is simple: he balances one small pot on the end of each of his plant supports. Even the best plant supports can pose a safety hazard, and it’s easy to forget they’re there while you’re weeding your vegetable bed or tending to your crops in other ways – but Monty's trick will keep you from injuring yourself.

It’s worth cleaning your terracotta pots if you want to have them looking their best. Or, you could buy a new set, like this affordable 12-pack of 6.5cm terracotta plant pots from Amazon.

(Image credit: Getty Images / kodachrome25)

What I like most about Monty’s plant pot trick is that they actually look nice – almost rustic, or Mediterranean, if you prefer that kind of garden design scheme. This set of 18 terracotta grow pots from Crocus are a similar style to Monty's, too.

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Commenters on Instagram agree that it's a brilliant idea, noting that they've very nearly injured themselves on their own plant stakes and canes from time to time. If you have children, that's even more of a reason to accident-proof your garden.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Arber)

Where to buy small terracotta pots

T4U 6.5cm Terracotta Plant Pots 12 Pack £12.74 at Amazon Grab an affordable set of 12 terracotta plant pots from Amazon. Crocus Terracotta Grow Pots – Set of 18 With Tray £33.99 at Crocus Crocus' terracotta grow pots are a similar style to Monty's flowerpots. Verve Verve Black & Terracotta Pots & Tray £6 at B&Q These plastic pots are a cheaper alternative to regular terracotta pots.

Will you be using tiny terracotta pots as a safety measure in your garden?