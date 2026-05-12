7 easy ways I’m reusing broken crockery and pots in my garden this summer – those chipped ceramics can come in very handy outdoors

However carefully I handle pots and crockery indoors and outside, I’m always left with a few breakages here and there. Whether it’s broken terracotta pots that I’ve accidentally dropped or chipped and cracked mugs, plates and pots that have come a cropper in the washing-up.

But never one to throw things away if I think I can make use of them somewhere, I’ve come up with plenty of easy ways I can recycle broken crockery and pots in my garden. While there are plenty of purely practical free garden ideas that broken crocks are useful for, there are lots of decorative ways you can recycle crockery and pots in the garden too that look super-pretty.

With the new recycling rules that have recently come into place, items like ceramics, glassware and pots and pans can no longer be put out with the weekly recycling collection. So coming up with clever upcycling ideas for the garden is an easy way of making use of these things that would usually get thrown out.

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1. Use a few broken crocks to aid drainage

(Image credit: Future / Lisa Fazzani)

While the popular plant drainage hack of adding a layer of crocks or gravel at the bottom of pots has been debunked as not really necessary, I still find it useful to add just a couple of pieces of broken crock at the bottom of a container when I’m filling it up with soil.

Adding just a few crocks to cover up the drainage hole at the bottom of the pot prevents the soil from falling through the hole and making the patio mucky.

And combined with a few pot feet ideas for drainage, I find that water drains away more freely and plants don’t get waterlogged.

2. Add broken crocks as top-dressing

(Image credit: Future / Lisa Fazzani)

One of the big issues when you have lots of pots and container ideas to look after in the garden is watering - especially in the summer months when it’s really hot. So I’m always up for trying any smart watering ideas.

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An idea I heard about recently is adding a layer of broken terracotta at the top of pots to act as a top-dressing. The theory is that the layer of crocks helps prevent water from evaporating directly from the soil surface, keeping the soil moist for longer (much like adding a layer of gravel).

A top-dressing like this also helps to suppress weeds and prevents splashback when watering the containers. To break crockery and terracotta safely (if you want smaller pieces) put it inside a fabric bag and break with a hammer. It’s always advisable to wear gloves, like these from Amazon and safety goggles, like these from Screwfix too when doing this.

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3. Use half a broken pot to protect climbers

(Image credit: Future / Lisa Fazzani)

When growing climbing plants like clematis, they prefer their roots to be kept cool and protected from the sun, so a terracotta cover like this clematis root protector, £24.99, from Crocus, can be a good idea.

But if, like me, you have a terracotta pot that has broken in half due to the frost, instead of getting rid of it, I’ve used it as a root protector, tucking it in around the base of my climber…and it’s cost me next to nothing.

4. Make mini tea cup planters

(Image credit: Future / Lisa Fazzani)

I’ve lost count of the mugs and teacups that have been chipped, cracked or become handle-less over the years. There have been some really pretty chintzy floral favourites that can no longer be used for supping tea and coffee once they’ve become damaged, but it seems a shame to just throw them away.

Re-cycling mugs as mini planters is a fun budget garden idea for using old crockery that looks super-pretty and colourful when lined up on a plant stand.

Relatively small in size and with no holes for drainage, mugs and cups can work well as mini pots for slow-growing plants with shallow root systems, like succulents, miniature ferns, herbs and African violets…and my pink and white saxifraga seems to be thriving in my old coffee cups.

5. Use an old teapot as a container

(Image credit: Future)

Similar to the mini teacup planters, using an old teapot to grow plants in, like growing geraniums, succulents or trailing ivy spilling out over the sides, is another quirky container idea that looks fun.

With the lack of drainage holes in cups and teapots, adding a layer of gravel at the bottom of the teapot will help with drainage, followed by regular potting compost.