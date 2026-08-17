Nigella Lawson only uses these two colours in her garden – it’s a masterclass in how to make a small garden look effortlessly stylish

You’ll most likely know Nigella Lawson for her mastery in her kitchen, but let me tell you, her garden is seriously underrated - and experts have revealed the clever colour trick she uses that makes it look so stylish.

If you have an urban or small garden , sometimes simplicity can have the biggest impact on your space, and by choosing a garden colour combination , you can create an outdoor space that flows.

This is exactly what Nigella does well. Using just one colour combination, pink and green, throughout her garden, the result is effortlessly stylish. This is how you can get the look, too.

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Here at Ideal Home, we’re big fans of Nigella’s garden. Her magical garden lighting looks like it came straight from a fairy tale, and I frequently wax lyrical about how pretty her pink garden bistro set is. Nigella’s garden is gorgeous. Period. But the one thing that runs throughout her garden’s features is the use of pink and green, whether in her plants or her furniture.

‘What I really love about Nigella's garden is that it shows you don't need dozens of different colours to make a space feel interesting. By focusing on pink flowers against a backdrop of green foliage, she's created something that feels incredibly calming and elegant, but still full of character,’ says Luke Newnes , garden expert at Hillarys .

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Nigella seemingly uses only a pink and green colour scheme in her garden. Or at least, that’s the combo she shows off to her followers on Instagram. Her pink bistro set (often paired with a white and green striped tablecloth) is a clear standout; however, this colour combo can be seen in her planting ideas, too. Using pink roses, foxgloves and crepe myrtle, paired with bursts of glossy green, and even grape vines, in Nigella’s pink and green garden, nothing looks out of place or overcrowded.

‘Pink and green are one of those combinations that just seem to work effortlessly. The green tones provide a fresh, natural backdrop, while pink flowers add warmth and softness. Whether you're using delicate pastel shades or brighter pinks, the pairing feels timeless and easy on the eye,’ adds Luke.

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Should you use a colour scheme in your garden?

If you have a smaller space, it can be a good idea to use a garden colour combination, whether that’s via your garden furniture or your plants. A cohesive scheme can be used to create a different ‘feeling’ in your garden that doesn’t make your small space look overcrowded and retains a sense of flow. For example, creating a hot border, using yellows, reds and oranges, can make your garden feel warmer and brighter. Pink and green create a space that is calming, luscious and traditional.

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‘I'm a big fan of using a colour scheme in the garden because it helps bring everything together. Having a clear palette gives the space a stronger sense of identity and can make the planting feel more intentional without taking away any personality. I think this approach works particularly well in smaller gardens, where simplicity can often have the biggest impact. A more focused palette helps create a sense of flow and keeps the space feeling relaxed rather than overcrowded,’ says Luke.

‘I'm also a huge advocate for repeating plants and colours throughout a garden. It's a simple design technique that creates rhythm and helps lead your eye through the space. In fact, I'd usually recommend repeating a handful of plants you really love rather than trying to squeeze in lots of different varieties.’

Get the look

I love Nigella's use of pink of green. It's a classic choice, but one that will make your garden look effortlessly put together and stylish.