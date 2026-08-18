Mobile phones, while a necessity of modern life, can easily make a room look cluttered - especially when charging. If you’re sick of charging cables spoiling the aesthetics of a room, Aldi is soon selling a new wireless charging table for under £25 that does away with the need for messy cables completely.

Dropping in stores on Thursday (20 August), Aldi’s latest home buy makes an excellent hallway idea or small living room idea for homes where storage is limited.

Combining the convenience of a wireless charger with the looks of a sleek side table, this latest Specialbuy is likely to be popular for anyone trying to achieve a tidy, yet functional home.

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Aldi’s Wireless Charging Table (£24.99) is part of the supermarket’s ‘Student Home’ Specialbuy range; a collection of products all intended to help with settling into university life. At first thought, I thought a wireless charging table would be great for any budding student to add to their new flat in September.

It’s much harder to lose an entire table compared to a cable, so I know my mum would have been less worried sending me off with the former, rather than the latter. After all, there’s no excuse not to call home if you can charge your phone via your furniture.

But, looking at the table, I actually think its sleek look makes it a stylish addition to even a grown-up home. Made from warm-toned wood, its Scandi look makes it a worthy bedside table or side table for any home.

It has a built-in wireless charging pad, as well as an attached USB-A cable. The table has an extra layer of built-in storage, as the front of the table opens up for extra drawer space. Its small-space-friendly design is perfect for tucking away excess clutter, keeping your home tidy and functional.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

In my opinion, the inclusion of wireless charging in the home is one of the most useful bits of smart tech you can snap up on a budget. Wireless charging stands (like this Anker one for £12.99 at Amazon ) should be part of any guest bedroom ideas so that guests feel catered for, while a charging drawer can make your own family life run more smoothly.

Aldi’s wireless charging table has the double benefit of being both pretty and useful. Its hidden storage drawer makes it useful as a bedside table, as well as for stashing keys, letters, remotes and other miscellaneous items in your hallway or living room.

The table is only on sale at Aldi, so if you don’t have a store local to you, don’t worry, as I’ve found a few more options you can shop online.

B&Q Console Table With Charging Station,rustic Brown and Ink Black £75.99 at B&Q This narrow side table is perfect for tiny hallways. It has built in charging ports so that you stick you phone on charge as soon as you get through the door. Belkin Boostcharge Pro 3-In-1 Wireless Charging Stand With Qi2,15w, Black £99.99 at John Lewis If you don't need to upgrade your furniture, this charging stand is a great addition to your bedside table. It's a little pricey, but the quality is definitely woth it. Amazon Flrrtenv Bedside Table £39.99 at Amazon UK The affordable Amazon buy has hundreds of good reviews, offering multiple charging ports and plenty of storage space.

If you're constantly losing your charger, or hate the sight of cable clutter, this wireless charging table is worth your consideration.