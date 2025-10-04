Move over cabbageware – M&S’s bramble collection is here to take the crown

During my time at Ideal Home, I’ve developed an increasing obsession with pretty tableware, and M&S's new brambleware collection is the latest set I can’t stop thinking about. I’m now even asking the question, ‘is brambleware the new cabbageware?’

Despite launching part of M&S’s Christmas shop, the assortment of bramble jugs, butter dishes, plates, and sugar pots is perfect for autumn and beyond, with their rich berry tone reflective of the home decor trends we can expect to see way into 2026. Let this be a PSA to get ahead of the curve now!

The new tableware reminds me of the cabbageware boom we saw earlier this year. Still, it’s a fruity twist that makes it a worthy trend in its own right - so hang onto your Bordallo Pinheiro serving dish, as the two styles complement each other perfectly.

M&S brambleware

The piece to catch my eye was the Bramble Sugar Pot (£10), and honestly, I’ve thought about not much else since. It’s adorable and an easy way to give your farmhouse kitchen an easy upgrade. Forming the cutest berry when the lid is on, this little pot is packed with character and charm.

Berries are a quintessential part of the British countryside, and it is this familiarity that makes this tableware so charming. It’s not quite as nostalgic as the cabbageware trend, but it does have a homely, comforting look that we can’t get enough of.

(Image credit: M&S)

I’d argue that brambleware is best paired with other natural hues and styles. In fact, the Milk Jug (£10) would look rather splendid on a table with Cabbage Earthenware Dinner Plates (£24 at John Lewis). Alternatively, John Lewis’ Farmhouse Dobby Check Cotton Table Runner (£26) is the perfect backdrop for the rich red brambleware.

Brambleware is the perfect blend of charming and cute, and is ideal for hosting this Christmas and beyond. What do you think?