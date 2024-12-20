Romantic tulip displays are going to be in all the chicest gardens in 2025 – these are the go-to colours and varieties to buy now

There's a new 2025 garden trend on the horizon: romantic tulip displays.

It's as lovely as it sounds: learn how to plant tulip bulbs in pots or the ground and you'll be rewarded with a flurry of blooms in the spring. But to really nail the look, you'll need to choose the right colours.

'Of our stock, Tulip 'Red Riding Hood' & Tulip 'Burgundy' and Tulip 'Peach Blossom' sold out the fastest, which would indicate that romantic hues of pink and red are set to be the go-to shades for tulip displays in spring 2025,' says Craig Wilson, gardening expert and founder of Gardeners Dream.

We've rounded up the key colours you'll need to focus on for the romantic tulip display trend, with design tips from the experts and a few variety recommendations to get you started.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Why are romantic tulip displays trending?

Tulip sales were big this year.

'During 2024, we sold out of tulip varieties very quickly as gardeners set out to get prepared for spring 2025,' says Craig.

You're probably wondering whether December is too late to plant tulip bulbs, but the good news is that you can plant them this month if the weather is mild. You might find that stock is limited, though – but luckily, other planting options are available.

'There’s still time to bolster your display’s wow factor by filling any gaps with pre-potted bulbs,' says Jemima Bowker, campaigns and events lead at Sarah Raven and former gardener at Perch Hill.

Garden designer Harriet Worsley is fond of the look. 'Romantic tulips always create the wow factor in a garden, and I am a big fan,' she says. 'Clients often send me photographs when the tulips come out in gardens that I’ve designed, because after the barren beds of winter, tulips in bloom look so sensational, so new and so indulgent.'

Harriet Worsley Social Links Navigation Worsley Design & Consultancy Garden designer Harriet Worsley set up Worsley Design & Consultancy after studying garden design and planting design and studying for her RHS Certificate of Horticulture. She has designed everything from small London roof terraces to large country gardens.

How to get the look

These are the shades to focus on if you want to achieve the romantic look next spring.

1. Pinks, whites and creams

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Harriet recommends pairing shades of pink, white and cream for fairy-tale charm.

'For a romantic blousy look, go for the doubles, and the soft colours in pinks and creams and pale yellows,' she says.

'Think 1980s ball dresses, Lady Di’s wedding dress scrunching out of the carriage and ice cream sundaes – so go for big blousy blooms and lots of doubles. Tulipa 'Mount Tacoma’, ‘Double Shake’ and the stunning pink and white ‘Fionola’ are options for double blooming tulips.'

Showy tulip varieties like these also make beautiful spring bulbs for cut flowers, so you can enjoy them in the vase, too.

'Soft and warm colour palettes are becoming increasingly popular,' says Jemima from Sarah Raven. 'The warmer, cashmere-like tones perfectly pair with a little bit of richness. When planted in abundance, these will have an incredibly romantic effect come April.'

Get the look:

2. Reds

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

What says romance like the colour red? Whether you're looking for the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots or you want to include them in your garden border ideas, you can't go wrong with red-hued tulips when it comes to the romantic tulip display trend.

'If you’re using reds in the garden, I think it’s fun to choose a mass of different shapes and heights, but all in red, so the interest comes from the form rather than the colour,' Harriet says.

'Red always looks fabulous against green as they are complimentary colours, so when placed next to each other, the colours fizz and buzz. Ideally, the reds should be in a lawn or against a backdrop of evergreens.'

Get the look:

3. Burgundies

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Deep purples and burgundy shades are perfect for a moodier take on the romantic tulip display trend.

'Darker tulip collections with a rich colour palette were also some of the most popular this year,' says Jemima from Sarah Raven. 'These flowers are now in the ground ready to burst into decadently romantic and sumptuous displays of colour in spring 2025.'

To give your display more texture and interest, consider planting several different varieties together.

'Select a variety of different styles of tulips,' says Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden World. 'Large double-flowered, lily flowered and small dainty species all deserve a place in the garden.

'Peony tulips, in particular, are large-flowered, luxuriant and a lovely addition to a mixed species container.'

Get the look:

FAQs

What are the most romantic tulips?

While the colour red is most commonly associated with love, shades of pink, purple and even white and cream can also create a romantic look in the garden.

Consider pairing lighter shades of pink, white and cream together for a light, whimsical feel edging on cottage-core, or opt for darker hues of burgundy for a richer look.

Which varieties will you be planting before next spring?