Romantic tulip displays are going to be in all the chicest gardens in 2025 – these are the go-to colours and varieties to buy now
We asked garden experts for their go-to shades and styling tips
There's a new 2025 garden trend on the horizon: romantic tulip displays.
It's as lovely as it sounds: learn how to plant tulip bulbs in pots or the ground and you'll be rewarded with a flurry of blooms in the spring. But to really nail the look, you'll need to choose the right colours.
'Of our stock, Tulip 'Red Riding Hood' & Tulip 'Burgundy' and Tulip 'Peach Blossom' sold out the fastest, which would indicate that romantic hues of pink and red are set to be the go-to shades for tulip displays in spring 2025,' says Craig Wilson, gardening expert and founder of Gardeners Dream.
We've rounded up the key colours you'll need to focus on for the romantic tulip display trend, with design tips from the experts and a few variety recommendations to get you started.
Why are romantic tulip displays trending?
Tulip sales were big this year.
'During 2024, we sold out of tulip varieties very quickly as gardeners set out to get prepared for spring 2025,' says Craig.
You're probably wondering whether December is too late to plant tulip bulbs, but the good news is that you can plant them this month if the weather is mild. You might find that stock is limited, though – but luckily, other planting options are available.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
'There’s still time to bolster your display’s wow factor by filling any gaps with pre-potted bulbs,' says Jemima Bowker, campaigns and events lead at Sarah Raven and former gardener at Perch Hill.
Garden designer Harriet Worsley is fond of the look. 'Romantic tulips always create the wow factor in a garden, and I am a big fan,' she says. 'Clients often send me photographs when the tulips come out in gardens that I’ve designed, because after the barren beds of winter, tulips in bloom look so sensational, so new and so indulgent.'
Garden designer Harriet Worsley set up Worsley Design & Consultancy after studying garden design and planting design and studying for her RHS Certificate of Horticulture. She has designed everything from small London roof terraces to large country gardens.
How to get the look
These are the shades to focus on if you want to achieve the romantic look next spring.
1. Pinks, whites and creams
Harriet recommends pairing shades of pink, white and cream for fairy-tale charm.
'For a romantic blousy look, go for the doubles, and the soft colours in pinks and creams and pale yellows,' she says.
'Think 1980s ball dresses, Lady Di’s wedding dress scrunching out of the carriage and ice cream sundaes – so go for big blousy blooms and lots of doubles. Tulipa 'Mount Tacoma’, ‘Double Shake’ and the stunning pink and white ‘Fionola’ are options for double blooming tulips.'
Showy tulip varieties like these also make beautiful spring bulbs for cut flowers, so you can enjoy them in the vase, too.
'Soft and warm colour palettes are becoming increasingly popular,' says Jemima from Sarah Raven. 'The warmer, cashmere-like tones perfectly pair with a little bit of richness. When planted in abundance, these will have an incredibly romantic effect come April.'
Get the look:
2. Reds
What says romance like the colour red? Whether you're looking for the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots or you want to include them in your garden border ideas, you can't go wrong with red-hued tulips when it comes to the romantic tulip display trend.
'If you’re using reds in the garden, I think it’s fun to choose a mass of different shapes and heights, but all in red, so the interest comes from the form rather than the colour,' Harriet says.
'Red always looks fabulous against green as they are complimentary colours, so when placed next to each other, the colours fizz and buzz. Ideally, the reds should be in a lawn or against a backdrop of evergreens.'
Get the look:
3. Burgundies
Deep purples and burgundy shades are perfect for a moodier take on the romantic tulip display trend.
'Darker tulip collections with a rich colour palette were also some of the most popular this year,' says Jemima from Sarah Raven. 'These flowers are now in the ground ready to burst into decadently romantic and sumptuous displays of colour in spring 2025.'
To give your display more texture and interest, consider planting several different varieties together.
'Select a variety of different styles of tulips,' says Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden World. 'Large double-flowered, lily flowered and small dainty species all deserve a place in the garden.
'Peony tulips, in particular, are large-flowered, luxuriant and a lovely addition to a mixed species container.'
Get the look:
FAQs
What are the most romantic tulips?
While the colour red is most commonly associated with love, shades of pink, purple and even white and cream can also create a romantic look in the garden.
Consider pairing lighter shades of pink, white and cream together for a light, whimsical feel edging on cottage-core, or opt for darker hues of burgundy for a richer look.
Which varieties will you be planting before next spring?
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She love sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
-
Gardeners reveal how to recycle your wrapping paper into mulch to regulate soil temperature and prevent weeds
Give your plants a helping hand with your unwanted wrapping paper
By Kezia Reynolds
-
7 things you shouldn't store under a bed
Avoid making these common mistakes when looking to store items under your bed and find out what you should be keeping under there instead
By Holly Walsh
-
What worktops go with white kitchens? The combinations that will elevate this classic colour scheme
From sleek and modern to rustic and organic, discover the worktop options that work best with a white kitchen
By Linda Clayton
-
Gardeners reveal how to recycle your wrapping paper into mulch to regulate soil temperature and prevent weeds
Give your plants a helping hand with your unwanted wrapping paper
By Kezia Reynolds
-
7 common winter houseplant problems – how to identify and solve them before it's too late
These are the winter houseplant mistakes you might be making
By Sophie King
-
When do camellias bloom? And what you can do to give it a helping hand this Christmas
This winter shrub can provide beautiful blooms during the dreariest of months
By Kezia Reynolds
-
What is the biggest killer of houseplants? Plant experts reveal the care tip you should never overlook
This one goes out to all those who can’t stop, won’t stop killing their indoor plant babies…
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How long does a poinsettia last? 4 ways to beat the average lifespan
With the right care, your poinsettia plant could last a lot longer than you'd expect
By Sophie King
-
Why have my Christmas cactus leaves turned red? The 4 possible reasons and how to fix each of them
Restore your festive plant just in time for Christmas
By Kezia Reynolds
-
When to harvest leeks for the sweetest and tenderest vegetables
Milder and sweeter than onions, but every bit as delicious, let's discuss when to harvest leeks...
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How often should you water your poinsettia? Former Royal gardener reveals the ideal watering schedule
Keep this festive plant looking its best this Christmas
By Katie Sims