I protected my new build garden from waterlogging with this smart soil improver tactic – two years on, it's been a lifesaver

New builds have a reputation for having terrible, water-logged gardens, and when we moved into ours in 2024, it looked like ours would be no different. The clay soil was heavily compacted: rain would pool on the surface, and whenever we dug deeper, we would very quickly hit pockets of water that gathered like underground puddles. What's more, there was no life in the soil at all – no worms, no bugs, no spiders, nothing.

As a keen gardener, I realised that if I wanted to bring my new build garden ideas to life, I would need to improve the drainage in my clay soil.

What I did to stop the soil waterlogging

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My first port of call was to research how to improve clay soil for gardening. I quickly realised that I desperately needed to add some organic matter to the soil.

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'The simplest way to improve clay soil for gardening is to incorporate bulky organic matter such as compost or farmyard manure, as well as some sand and grit,' advises Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. 'This will improve soil fertility, aeration, drainage, and moisture retention.'

However, that only opened up the question of what to use. I wanted something that would be effective, sustainable, and also budget-friendly.

This led me to discover Mushroom Compost. We moved into our new home in May, and by the third week of June, I had taken receipt of approximately 1000 litres of Mushroom Compost, which, I hoped, would offer the solution to my waterlogged soil problems. This Mushroom compost from B&Q is similar.

Why mushroom compost?

(Image credit: Alamy)

Mushroom compost is not made from mushrooms, but is actually a by-product of the mushroom-growing industry – typically made of a mix of straw, hay and poultry or horse manure.

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When dug into beds and borders, its fibrous nature makes it ideal for breaking up heavy soils and increasing aeration in the soil, as well as adding nutrients back into the soil. 'Mushroom compost is particularly useful, as it contains no weed seeds. Mulching brings many benefits, including adding nutrients, protecting plants from frost, reducing weeds, and improving the soil’s ability to retain moisture during dry periods,' says David Glass, head gardener at Bowood House & Gardens.

However, it is important to ensure that it is peat-free – such as this from Garden Scapes UK – as some are not.