5 essentials people with weed-free gardens always have handy – the simple, time-saving secrets to keep them under control

I know all too well that keeping on top of weeds can be a never-ending battle, especially at this time of year when warm temperatures and regular rainfall create the perfect conditions for plants to thrive and some of the unwanted ones too.

Over the years, through maintaining my own garden and writing about gardening for a living, I've noticed that the tidiest gardens tend to have the same things in common.

So if you're wondering how to get rid of weeds naturally or looking for ways to kill them off, these are the five things I believe every weed-free garden has, from the right weeding tools to clever planting tricks that leave little room for unwanted growth.