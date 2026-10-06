My neighbour's tree keeps blocking my gutters with leaves – what can I actually do about it?

Leaves from a neighbour's tree keep blocking your gutters? This is a common problem, and it's annoying to say the least.

The sight of falling leaves can be pretty to behold, but they can also cause a nuisance – especially when they've come from a neighbour's tree and they're blocking your gutters. Wheelie bin storage ideas can be a helpful addition to a garden when it comes to clearing and hiding autumn debris, but what should you do when it's leaves from a neighbour's tree landing in your gutters?

While it's annoying, it doesn't necessarily give rise to a legal claim, according to property experts. But that doesn't mean you can't take appropriate action and get the issue solved.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Here's what the experts say you should do if leaves from a neighbour's tree keep blocking your gutters.

Talk to your neighbour

Like with many property disputes, the first port-of-call if to approach your neighbour and have a conversation about the issue. The same applies if you want your neighbour to clean their messy house, and if your neighbour's fence is falling into your garden.

'They may not actually be aware of the issue, and they may be willing to carry out maintenance to reduce the amount of debris falling onto your property,' says Victoria Quinn, Partner of Disputes & Regulatory at law firm Wilkin Chapman Rollits.

Of course, this does depend on what relations with your neighbour are like, but hopefully you feel comfortable enough to tell them that leaves from their tree are blocking your gutters. They may offer to trim the branches of their tree to stop more leaves falling.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Open communication often resolves these types of issues more effectively and amicably than legal action,' Victoria advocates. 'Then, if the matter does escalate, it will help your case if you can show that you have tried to resolve the issue amicably first.'

Trim overhanging branches

If your neighbour doesn't offer to do it themselves, you do have the right to prune your neighbour's tree and trim any branches that reach into your property (as long as the tree isn't protected by a Tree Preservation Order).

'Where branches from the neighbour's tree overhang your property, you generally have a common-law right to cut them back to the boundary,' explains Sarah Dodd, founder of Tree Law. 'But you shouldn't go onto your neighbour's land or cut beyond the boundary.'

Just make sure to check that the tree doesn't have a TPO first via your local council's interactive planning map. 'It's also worth checking that the tree doesn't sit within a conservation area, as consent or prior notification to the local planning authority may be required,' Sarah adds.

Keep a record

If, after trimming any overhanging branches, the problem continues, it's helpful to start keeping a record of everything in case matters escalate.

'I'd advise keeping evidence of the issues caused, such as photographs of blocked gutters, records of cleaning costs and receipts for any remedial work,' Victoria says. 'This evidence will be helpful if you need to take further action, and it may actually encourage your neighbour to deal with the problem once they see the impact it is having on you.'

When to take things further

But when does the issue of leaves from a neighbour's tree keep blocking gutters need to be escalated further? If you've tried the above steps and the leaves are causing a genuine nuisance, you may have cause to pursue further action.

'In nuisance claims, the interference must usually be sufficiently substantial to justify legal intervention,' Sarah explains. 'Ordinary inconvenience, such as having to sweep leaves or clear gutters from time to time, is therefore unlikely to be enough.'

If, for example, the leaves in the gutters are causing mould in your home, that would give you grounds to make a formal complaint via your council. But if it's just a case of you having to clean your gutters more regularly, your council are unlikely to get involved.

As Sarah summarises: 'Where leaf fall is unusually severe or persistent and is causing actual property damage, the legal position may be different. In those circumstances, particularly if the neighbour has been made aware of the problem and nothing has been done, specialist advice may be appropriate.'

Which is also why following the first three steps – talking to your neighbour, trimming overhanging branches, and keeping a record – is pretty important.

Gutters maintenance kit

As frustrating as it can be when leaves from a neighbour's tree keep blocking gutters, it's important to follow the experts' advice and respond appropriately if you want the matter resolved.