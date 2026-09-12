The one mowing habit experts say to stop in September if you don't want a stressed lawn

If you want your lawn to look its best after this record-breaking summer of heat and drought (and of course you do), then experts say there's one mowing habit you should stop immediately. Can you guess what it is?

Yes, lawn care is very much at the top of our minds at the moment, largely because all of our grass looks so sad and crispy after all of that relentless dry weather. (There's a reason yours truly is waving goodbye to my lawn completely!) Still, while it can be tempting to try and get your grass looking perfectly neat with a close cut, mowing too short at this time of year could actually be doing more harm than good.

Think about it: after weeks of sunshine and limited rainfall, many lawns are already under pressure. Cutting the grass too low? That removes much of the leaf that the plant relies on to produce energy, while also exposing the soil to more direct sunlight, causing it to dry out even faster (a recipe for trouble).

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The mowing habit experts say to stop this month

The good news is that it's a simple adjustment to your lawn care calendar is all it really takes to keep things looking their best; you just need to drop one mowing habit.

Rather than aiming for a freshly cropped finish, lawn experts recommend leaving your grass a little longer to help it cope with the lingering effects of summer heat and prepare for the cooler months ahead.

According to Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, mowing too closely is one of the biggest mistakes gardeners can make towards the end of summer.

'At this time of year, cutting the grass too short will leave it stressed,' he says, 'and shorter grass has less leaf surface to photosynthesise, which means less shade for the soil, leading it to dry out and be significantly more stressed than other times of the year.'

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Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

'During a drought, lawns are already stressed enough and shouldn't need mowing at all,' he adds.

If your lawn has stopped growing during particularly dry conditions, it's often better to leave it alone altogether. Established grass naturally slows or even stops growing during drought as a survival mechanism, so mowing isn't always necessary until rainfall returns.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That being said, if the lawn does need a tidy-up, Morris says raising the mower blades is a simple way to reduce stress on the grass. 'If your lawn does need to be trimmed, make sure your mower blades are raised and leave the grass slightly longer,' he explains.

'A taller lawn helps retain moisture, protects the roots from heat and can make the grass more resilient during periods of drought. It also provides valuable habitat for insects and other garden wildlife.'

Morris adds, 'Leaving the lawn to grow longer could actually leave it healthier, greener and better prepared for the months ahead'.

Post-summer lawn care essentials

Crocus Rolling Lawn Aerator £57.99 at Crocus September is the ideal time to aerate your lawn after the stress of summer. Miracle-Gro Evergreen Fast Grass Lawn Seed £6.70 at Amazon Overseeding is the best and easiest way to repair bare patches in a tired lawn. LawnMaster Lawnmower With Rear Roller, Corded £66.48 at Amazon This lawn mower has five cutting heights, which means you can adjust accordingly.

FAQs

Is it okay to cut grass in dry, hot weather? Matt J Adams, founder and lead gardener at The Relentless Gardener, stresses that it is not a good idea to cut grass in dry, hot weather – particularly as summer draws to a close. 'As August rolls on, one lawncare habit worth breaking is cutting the grass too short. While a closely mown lawn can look neat and tidy, scalping the grass during the warmer, drier weeks of summer can put it under unnecessary stress, leaving it more vulnerable to drought, scorching and weeds,' he says. 'When grass is cut very short, it has less leaf area available to photosynthesise and can struggle to maintain healthy growth, particularly when moisture is already in short supply.'

Should grass be cut when very dry? It is best not to cut grass when it is very dry, says Matt J Adams, founder and lead gardener at The Relentless Gardener. Instead of chasing a pristine finish, in fact, he recommends allowing the grass to keep a little more height. 'Instead, raise your mower blades slightly and leave the grass a little longer. The extra height helps shade the soil, reducing moisture loss from the surface, while deeper roots can make the lawn more resilient during dry spells,' he says. 'A slightly longer lawn may look a little less manicured, but it will generally be better equipped to cope with summer conditions and recover when rainfall returns. As a bonus, allowing the grass to grow a little taller can also provide a softer, more natural-looking finish that works beautifully alongside late-summer planting.'

While a freshly cut lawn may look satisfying, ditching that one mowing habit and resisting the urge to scalp it now can pay off in the long run. By simply raising your mower blades and only cutting when necessary, you'll help your lawn retain moisture, protect its roots and recover more quickly from the stresses of the summer we're all still reeling from.

Come autumn, that extra patience is likely to be rewarded in the form of greener, healthier grass that's ready for the growing season ahead. Hey, if that's not a reason to stick the mower back in the shed and relax, we don't know what is!