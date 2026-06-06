Rain catchers are the whimsical garden feature that turns heavy downpours into a lovely water feature – I've tracked down 6 stylish options

I don’t know about your weather forecast for the next few days, but mine isn’t looking particularly dry – on the contrary, it’s expected to rain every day here in London. But this is the perfect time to snap up some rain catchers for your garden if you don’t already have them.

Why fight nature when you can embrace it? And getting something like a rain chain or the aforementioned rain catcher for your outdoor space not only looks charming and whimsical, but it also comes with practical benefits in the form of effortless rain harvesting.

(Image credit: Amazon)

‘Rain catchers are a fantastic addition to any garden,’ says James Ewens, wildlife expert at Green Feathers. ‘Basically they help to collect and store rainwater that would otherwise run off and be absorbed into the ground, giving you a free and sustainable water source for plants, bird baths, and even just keeping on top of watering.’

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Not to mention that it’s the perfect wildlife-friendly garden idea as rain catchers are great for the birds! ‘Rain catchers are incredibly beneficial for birds. Birds need a clean and reliable water source throughout the year, not only for drinking but also for bathing, which helps them keep their feathers in good condition and free of diseases. As rainwater is free from many of the chemicals found in treated tap water, it's also a natural option that many gardeners prefer for supporting local wildlife,’ James explains.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Rain catchers can take on several different forms and I tracked down the 6 best and prettiest styles to shop now. But in essence, rain catchers are usually bowl-like vessels which come in sets of multiples and collect rain water. Most rain catchers feature a stake design which is how you make it stable on the ground in your garden but there are variations to this too.

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