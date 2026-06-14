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This hotel-inspired houseplant instantly made my living room feel more expensive – and interiors and plant experts say it adds drama, height and luxury to any room

This tropical houseplant brings instant holiday luxury

Jenny McFarlane's avatar
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terracotta and pink living room with large bird of paradise 3200 x 1800
(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)
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If you've ever walked into a hotel and wondered why the space feels so effortlessly luxurious, I think the answer is often simpler than you might think. Alongside the lighting and furniture, many of the most stylish hotels rely on large statement plants to soften a room and create a sense of calm. One houseplant I always spot and now have in my own home is the bird of paradise.

When it comes to hotel-inspired houseplants, few varieties make quite the same impact as a bird of paradise. Also known as Strelitzia, it's loved by interior design experts for its large architectural leaves and impressive height, which can instantly elevate a room. It's also part of the big houseplant trend that's seeing homeowners, like me, swap collections of smaller plants for one or two statement specimens.

While it wouldn't top a list of fuss-free houseplants, it's certainly one of the best low-maintenance plants for a boutique hotel look, bringing structure to a room with not much effort at all, really, and it's easy to care for.

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Here's why it's become my favourite for creating a polished, hotel-inspired aesthetic at home, and why experts agree.

terracotta and pink living room with large bird of paradise

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

The moment I brought ours home from IKEA (an insider secret is that they sell them in-store for £60, which is way cheaper than other places), it transformed an empty corner in our living room that always felt a bit flat. Rather than adding more furniture or accessories, one tall plant changed the feel of the room.

According to Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies, that's exactly why the plant has become such a staple for hotel interiors.

'The bird of paradise has a real architectural quality that instantly draws the eye, which is why it's become such a staple in hotel interiors. Its large, upright leaves create height and structure without feeling heavy, helping to fill the space in a way that feels both dramatic and relaxed,' she explains.