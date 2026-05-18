I’m seeing more and more of this quirky houseplant trend – it’s perfect for adding a pop of colour to your home.

I’m seeing pretty plant stakes all over the internet and Etsy, and they’re proving that functional plant support doesn’t have to be boring - in fact, they can look like a work of art.

Anyone with a house full of the best houseplants will know that climbing houseplants require a little extra support, and this often comes in the form of plant stakes or moss poles.

While your typical moss pole can look a little plain, pretty plant stakes are becoming increasingly more popular online. I’ve rounded up a few of my favourites to show that these functional poles can also be used to add a little designer flair to your houseplants.

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Otoolling Extendable Plant Wood Trellis Kit £44.09 at Amazon These stylish looking poles can be extended depending on the length you need for your plant. It's quirky shape gives it a stylish edge, too. Grevosea Grevosea 14 Inch Trellis for Climbing Plants Indoors £8.49 at Amazon This gold, hexagonal shape will give your plant a luxe, almost Art Deco look which is very trendy right now. Mozeat Lens Potted Plant Trellis, 2 Pack 12'' Small Metal Plant Climber £7.99 at Amazon I love that this trellis is shaped just like a plant. It's perfect for bolstering young plants while adding a playful touch to your home. Fluffiverse Support That Grows With Your Plant - Up to 134 Cm! £6.01 at Etsy I love this fun, wavy purple stake. It's exactly what you need to add a bold splash of colour amongst the greenery. Growth Technology Plastic Orchid Flower Leaf Support - Pink 50cm £6.05 at Amazon These bold-hued plant stales are great for supporting orchids without relying on clips. ColourfulPlanters Rich Tones Wavy Plant Stake - Colourful Trellis in the Shape of a Wiggle (2-Pack) £11.43 at Etsy These are the first colour plant stakes I saw and I love them. The blue and orange colours complement the greenery of houseplants perfectly.

If you have climbing plants or top-heavy plants like monstera, then you’ll need to learn how to train climbing plants , and this is often done by adding a stake to your pot to help support the plant's growth.

‘Plant stakes are a great way to help your plants grow in a healthy way. Think of it as a little support system for your plant,’ says Bloom & Wild ’s Plant and Floral Lead, Lucy Hook.

‘They help guide stems upwards as they grow, preventing them from bending, drooping or snapping under their own weight. In nature, many plants would lean on trees or surrounding foliage for support, so staking simply recreates that environment indoors.’

‘Plants like monstera, rubber plants, fiddle leaf figs and orchids all benefit from extra support as they mature. A good rule of thumb is to think about how your plant would grow in the wild. If it likes to climb upwards, a stake can help keep its stems strong and supported. If it prefers to trail or spread out, it’s usually happiest left to do its own thing.’

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

And as handy as plant stakes are, you should also consider looking for aesthetically pleasing models. I first spotted the Rich Tones Wavy Plant Stake (£11.42) on Etsy , and immediately loved the idea.

Using bright colours and different shapes to support plants added more visual texture to the pot. It’s like giving your plant a makeover, rather than simply training your plant to grow correctly. It’s a fun way to add a pop of colour to your houseplant ideas, whilst still fulfilling an important function. In fact, I see it becoming a popular houseplant trend .

If you’re a plant parent who also loves colour, opting for bolder, brighter plant stakes is an excellent way to add some subtle colour to your home. What do you say?