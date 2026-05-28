3 stylish shrubs that'll instantly elevate your garden – they'll make it look like the grounds of a boutique hotel

If you want your garden to look like the grounds of a chic hotel, then these are three stylish shrubs you definitely should be planting, according to experts.

You can’t beat that holiday feeling, and there’s no reason at all that your garden ideas shouldn’t reflect how you feel when on a getaway. One of the best ways to start, of course, is by planting the best plants for giving your garden a boutique hotel look .

Luckily for you, a low-maintenance shrub is one of the best ways to achieve this look. Here are three shrubs the experts recommend for a chic, hotel look.

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1. Hydrangeas

How could it be a list of chic shrubs and not include hydrangeas? While once viewed as an old-fashioned cottage plant , this stunning shrub is a popular choice for many gardens and posh hotels alike.

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‘Hydrangeas are brilliant for creating that lush, elegant look you often see in high-end hotel gardens,’ says Peter Mortin, garden expert at Crane Garden Buildings .

'Large blooms help soften harder landscaping, and they work especially well in gardens designed around outdoor entertaining. White varieties in particular tend to feel timeless and sophisticated, while also adding plenty of seasonal impact.'

Where to buy hydrangeas

2. Japanese holly

Japanese Holly is one of the best hedging plants for a garden.

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Not only can it be used as hedging, but it can also be used to shape topiary balls, pyramids, and clouds, plus it produces lots of berries in autumn, which are great for feeding hungry birds.

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‘Japanese holly is ideal for low hedges and neat balls where you want the classic clipped look without relying on box,’ says Patrick Martin, horticulture specialist at Frantoio Grove .

‘Japanese holly is particularly valuable because it can deliver tight clipping for formal shapes while avoiding the common box issues that can quickly ruin a pristine scheme. Yew earns its place because it is long-lived, hardy, and responds well to pruning, so you can maintain crisp cones and screens without the plant sulking.’

Where to buy Japanese holly

3. Box balls

Whenever I think of chic hotel planting schemes, I immediately think of the box balls.

These elegant-looking shrubs are surprisingly low-maintenance and will add structure to your garden, too.

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‘Box balls remain popular because they bring symmetry and structure to outdoor spaces without feeling overly formal,' says Peter.

'Hotels often use repeated planting to create a sense of cohesion, and simple evergreen spheres are a really effective way to achieve that look at home. They work beautifully lining pathways, framing entrances or softening the edges of terraces and decking.'

Where to buy box balls

Will you add these shrubs to your garden for a stylish upgrade?