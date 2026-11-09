How to choose a healthy Christmas cactus – 3 ways to tell if a plant has high potential for gorgeous festive blooms

Knowing how to choose a healthy Christmas cactus is crucial if you want it to produce lots of flowers over the festive season.

It’s actually one of the best Christmas houseplants you can grow for cheerful winter displays. If you’re buying a Christmas cactus for the first time, it can be tricky to know which plants on the shelf have the most potential – and selecting a healthy plant will reward you with lots and lots of blooms. It'll make it easier to care for your Christmas cactus straight off the bat, too.

So, how do you choose a healthy Christmas cactus? I asked houseplant experts, and they told me to look out for these three things.

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1. Look at the leaves

(Image credit: Getty Images / Roxana Rachman)

First of all, you’ll need to check the leaves. If the garden centre has watered the Christmas cactus often enough, they’ll look green and plump – so they’re a huge indicator of the plant’s health.

‘Remember that a Christmas cactus is a tropical cactus, not a desert cactus, so it should have been watered recently and look happy,’ says Morag Hill, co-founder of The Little Botanical. ‘The leaves should be shiny and green. Dull leaves mean that the plant has probably suffered from severe under-watering.’

Once you’ve got your Christmas cactus home, it’s worth considering a smart houseplant sensor like the elho Smart Pebble (available at Amazon) to keep track of its watering, light and feeding needs.

‘I’d also check the compost; it should be lightly moist, not bone dry or sitting in water,’ adds Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres. ‘Have a peek underneath the leaves as well, as that’s where you’ll spot mealybugs or scale before it becomes obvious.’

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2. Check the stems

(Image credit: Getty Images/skhoward)

You’ll also need to look at the stems of the Christmas cactus, since they’ll let you know if the plant has been mistreated.

‘Limp or wrinkly stems usually mean it’s been underwatered or sat in cold, wet compost for too long,’ explains Andy. ‘There should be no shrivelling, browning or soft patches on the segments and stems.’

Good drainage will prevent a few of the most common Christmas cactus problems. I usually plant my houseplants in pots with a built-in water reservoir, like these self-watering plant pots from Amazon.

‘A decent plant will be nice and bushy with plenty of segments, rather than sparse and leggy,’ Andy adds.

3. Pay attention to the buds

(Image credit: Getty Images / Denise Hasse)

Now, the part you probably care about the most: flowers.

Well, buds at this time of the year – most Christmas cacti won’t have burst into full bloom yet, and if they have, that’s not necessarily a good sign.

‘If it’s already in bloom, great, but don’t be too swayed by one covered in open flowers, as it may have been pushed along in a warm greenhouse and could drop buds once it gets home,' warns Andy.

The closed buds are an even better signal of the plant’s health.

‘The buds and flowers should be colourful,’ says Morag from The Little Botanical. ‘Buying a Christmas cactus in November is during its blooming season, so it should definitely be in bud, showing good colour and maybe even an open flower or two.’

You’ll also need to take stock of any fallen buds, since a Christmas cactus dropping buds can signal a problem with the plant’s health.

‘The buds should be attached to the plant,’ explains Morag. ‘Bud drop can be a common issue caused by overwatering or a lack of light.’

What you'll need

The leaves, stems and buds of a Christmas cactus should tell you everything you need to know about its health. It's also worth checking the soil if you want to choose a healthy Christmas cactus and enjoy festive displays.