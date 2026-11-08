If you want your poinsettia to produce stunning red displays over Christmas, you’ll need to know what to do with a poinsettia in November.

It’s a crucial month for the festive houseplants – caring for a poinsettia properly now will reward you with stunning red bracts (they’re specialised leaves, not flowers!) that last well into the new year. It’s all about keeping them happy by giving them the right amount of light, water and temperature.

Here’s what to do with a poinsettia in November for gorgeous Christmas displays.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

What you'll need

Elho Smart Pebble £39.99 at Amazon This houseplant sensor tells you when your plant needs watering, feeding and more light. Elho Elho Greenville Round 20 £12.99 at Amazon A recycled plastic indoor and outdoor plant pot with an integrated water reservoir. Spear & Jackson Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Urban Oasis Collection Pruning Scissors £8.99 at Amazon Keep on top of dead leaves with these top-rated houseplant pruning scissors.

1. Keep it in a room with a consistent temperature

(Image credit: Getty Images / Crispin la valiente)

One of the most common poinsettia mistakes you can make in November is keeping the plant in a room with the wrong temperature – or, even worse, an inconsistent temperature.

‘Poinsettias like a warm climate in nature, so do keep it in a warm spot in your home away from draughts,’ says Morag Hill, co-founder of The Little Botanical .

‘They won’t love you if they’re left too near a cold draught or heat source. Don’t place them near a radiator or on the fireplace (unless it stays off).'

Morag also notes that you shouldn’t place your poinsettia too close to a window, as the cold night-time temperatures can damage the plant.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re unsure about room temperature, it’s worth buying a device like the Tapo T310 Smart Thermometer & Humidity Sensor from Argos .

‘Temperature-wise, aim for around 15-20°C,’ advises Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres .

2. Give it enough light

(Image credit: Getty Images / gollykim)

You’ll also need to make sure your plant is receiving enough light in November, since a deficiency can result in a poinsettia dropping leaves.

‘November is really about keeping your poinsettia settled and helping those colourful bracts last,’ says Andy. ‘Keep it somewhere bright but out of direct sun, as harsh light can scorch the leaves.’

A houseplant sensor like the Elho Smart Pebble (available at Amazon) monitors and gives you specific information about the houseplant species you’re growing, including if the room is too dark for your plant.

If your 2025 poinsettia has lasted until now (impressive!), you’ll need to factor in night-time conditions, too.

‘Make sure your plant is getting enough natural darkness as well as good light during the day in order for it to turn red again,’ says Morag from The Little Botanical. ‘This will happen over the next four to five weeks as the days get shorter, but it must have good light during the day and complete darkness at night. Any artificial light will impact its ability to turn red.’

3. Water it when necessary

(Image credit: Future PLC/Courtney Apple)

If you want your plant to survive until Christmas, you’ll need to know how often to water a poinsettia in November.

‘Give your plant a drink if the soil feels dry,’ says Morag. ‘Let the water drain through into the sink, then pop it back in its pot. Don’t let it sit in water, as this can lead to root rot.’

It’s worth buying an inner plant pot with drainage holes or one designed with a reservoir, like the elho Greenville Round 20 from Amazon .

‘Above all, don’t overwater, as a poinsettia will cope with being a bit dry much better than having soggy roots,’ adds Andy.

4. Remove yellow leaves

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

It’s also worth keeping on top of yellow leaves in November if you want your poinsettia to turn red in time for Christmas.

‘Trim any lower leaves that have turned yellow,’ advises Morag. ‘Trimming a plant can encourage new growth and helps deter pests and disease.’

If you’re after a dedicated pair of houseplant snips, these Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Urban Oasis Collection Pruning Scissors from Amazon are ideal.

Keep on top of these November poinsettia tasks to encourage beautiful Christmas displays.