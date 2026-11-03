7 things to do in November if you want your amaryllis to flower at Christmas time – what you need to do now to guarantee glorious blooms

With thoughts already turning to Christmas and how to make the house feel festive, incorporating some colourful indoor greenery as part of the holiday decor is always top of our list…and when it comes to indoor houseplants, amaryllis is a festive winner. But to ensure a cheery and healthy-looking display of blooms, there are some key things you should be doing now if you want your amaryllis to flower at Christmas time.

With their vivid colours and elegant trumpet-shaped blooms, it’s easy to see why amaryllis plants are such a popular choice and a great plant to gift at Christmas. And part of the big appeal of growing an amaryllis is the joy of watching it emerge from the bulb and then flower so spectacularly.

Whether you’ve bought a pre-potted amaryllis, a ready-to-plant waxed bulb from the garden centre or if you have a bulb that’s been stored away from last year, there are some key considerations and care tips to think about to ensure your bulb grows and flowers in time for Christmas.

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1. Know your amaryllis type

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‘Amaryllis typically take about 6 to 10 weeks from planting to bloom, so when to plant bulbs is key, and if you start planting now you should have beautiful Christmas flowers just in time,’ says Bryan Wu, gardening expert at Palmstreet app.

‘If you’ve bought a pre-potted or waxed bulb, simply follow the packaging instructions and timing as waxed bulbs need no water at all and simply sit on a saucer in warmth and light.’

Most waxed amaryllis are treated as one-use decorative items, with the bulbs dipped into colourful wax which prevents roots from developing or absorbing fresh nutrients and water while it blooms. Once the flowers fade the bulb is usually discarded, although if the wax is carefully removed, the bulb can often be replanted.

‘If you have a bulb stored from last year, it needs a rest period of 8 to 12 weeks in a cool, dark place after flowering, so one that wasn’t rested may not bloom in time for Christmas,’ explains Bryan.

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2. Select a healthy bulb

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‘When it comes to how to plant an amaryllis bulb in a pot, look for one with a big, firm bulb,’ says Bryan. ‘Larger bulbs tend to produce more flower stalks and more blooms per stalk making a more gorgeous plant. A bulb that already has a pale green nub of a shoot is a good sign and there should be no root rot.’

‘Prepackaged ‘waxed’ bulbs and many common cultivars like ‘Red Lion’ bloom fastest, while some double and specialty varieties can take longer, so check the label. If you’re cutting it close, choose a fast variety.’

Where to buy fast-growing amaryllis bulbs:

3. Pick a suitable container

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‘Choose a pot only 1 to 2 inches wider than the bulb,’ advises Bryan. ‘Amaryllis likes being comfortable and a larger pot means more energy goes to roots than flowers. It must have drainage holes, and a heavy pot helps because the plant gets top-heavy when it blooms.'

‘As with most festive houseplants, use a well-draining potting mix,’ adds Bryan. ‘Firm the soil around it and water lightly once to settle it. Before planting, you can soak just the roots in lukewarm water for a few hours to wake them up.’

Where to buy the best pots:

4. Choose the right spot

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‘When it comes to how to care for amaryllis, they are happiest at about 21 to 23°C while you’re waiting for growth,’ says Bryan. ‘A spot on top of the fridge or near a radiator works, as long as it’s not scorching or drafty.’

‘Light is not crucial yet until the shoot appears, but once it does, move the pot to a bright spot with plenty of indirect light, such as a south or west-facing window.’

Not getting enough light could be the reason why your amaryllis is not flowering, so look out for this and remedy it quickly if you can.

5. Water the bulb and keep an eye on growth

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‘Water sparingly at first, just enough to keep the soil barely moist, and don’t water at all until you see the shoot emerge, or only a little if the soil is bone dry as soggy soil rots the bulb,’ advises Bryan.

‘Once the shoot is a few inches tall and growing, water a bit more regularly, letting the top inch of soil dry out between waterings. Never let the pot sit in standing water.’

‘As with other festive plants that are poisonous to pets, amaryllis bulbs and plants are toxic to cats and dogs so ensure it is positioned out of reach.’

6. Ensure even light levels

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‘Once the amaryllis starts to get bigger, turn the pot a quarter turn every day or two,' advises Bryan. 'The stalk bends toward the light, and this keeps it growing straight. Placing willow or hazel twigs around the stems can also help to support the plant and avoid any winter houseplant problems.’

‘You can start a light feed with a balanced liquid fertilizer once leaves appear, but it isn’t essential for the first bloom, since the bulb already holds the energy for it.’

7. Monitor your plant’s progress

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‘Check your amaryllis’ progress weekly. A stalk typically grows about an inch a day in the fast phase, so you can roughly predict when the flowers will open,’ says Bryan.

‘When it comes to what to do with amaryllis after flowering, once the flowers have wilted, cut the spent stalk, but keep the leaves growing. Then simply feed it through spring and summer if you’d like it to re-bloom next year.’

So acting speedily is a must; now's the time to buy the best amaryllis bulb varieties and plant them up if you want your plant to bloom in time for Christmas.