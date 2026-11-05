It’s your last chance to plant amaryllis bulbs for Christmas blooms – these are the 5 gorgeous varieties I’ve got my eye on, from festive shades to apple blossom palettes

With its gorgeous flowers, amaryllis provides some of the most breath-taking indoor displays over the winter months – but if you want them to flower over Christmas, this week is your last chance to plant the bulbs.

To give you a head start, I’ve rounded up what I think are the best amaryllis bulbs out there – whether you’re looking for huge, showy blooms or subtler flowers to match a minimalist design scheme. If you’re wondering when to plant amaryllis bulbs, the first week of November is your very last chance – if you’re after Christmas blooms, that is.

I’ve selected a few of my favourite amaryllis varieties to give you a little inspiration.

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What you'll need

1. Amaryllis ‘Red Lion’

(Image credit: Getty Images / wulingyun)

Amaryllis ‘Red Lion’ (order a bulb from Crocus) is popular for a reason: its huge scarlet flowers are quintessentially festive, appearing around six to eight weeks after planting.

You can generally expect to see two or three stems per bulbs, according to Crocus – but with a bit of luck, your bulb could sprout four. Besides the stunning blooms that follow, the deep green leaves are a sight to behold during the gloomier winter months. They’d look beautiful in a white pot, like this Verve White Ceramic Pot from B&Q.

For the best displays, you’ll need to care for your amaryllis by watering the compost when the surface feels dry and keeping the plant in a bright room (away from direct sunlight).

2. Amaryllis ‘Double Dream’

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jenny / 500px)

If you’re after luxurious pink blooms, Amaryllis ‘Double Dream’ (available at Peter Nyssen) is one of the best amaryllis bulbs you can plant this week. It produces huge double flowers in a beautiful shade of carmine pink for maximum texture and colour over the festive season. It’s a gorgeous amaryllis variety for a pot, too.

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The stems are slightly taller than other amaryllis varieties (up to 50cm!), so they’re perfect for larger tables and coffee tables. Bear in mind that amaryllis is a toxic houseplant to pets and humans, though – so if you have a cat, dog or children, make sure you keep your plant out of reach.

3. Amaryllis ‘White Nymph’

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jana Milin)

A far cry from my previous two picks, white amaryllis varieties are ideal for minimal design schemes or something a little subtler over the winter period. Amaryllis ‘White Nymph’, which you can order from Dutch Grown , produces beautiful white blooms with frilly double petals. Each flower has a bright green throat and sits atop a long stem.

They’re huge, too, spanning up to 25cm across, so they’re ideal for larger spaces or as a centrepiece in a living room or bedroom. Dutch Grown has planted the amaryllis in a rustic-style container, and I think this Farleaze Sack Pot from Garden Trading would pair beautifully, too.

4. Amaryllis ‘Apple Blossom’

(Image credit: Getty Images / Maksims Grigorjevs)

There’s a lot going on with Amaryllis ‘Apple Blossom’ (order a bulb from Crocus) , but the flowers still make demure centrepieces. The blooms have green eyes, transitioning into creamy white petals streaked with a delicate pink. It’s probably the prettiest variety on this list.

As a bonus, Amaryllis ‘Apple Blossom’ holds an RHS Award of Garden Merit, so you can be sure you’re growing an award-winning amaryllis variety. I’d say it’s one of the best Christmas houseplants you can send as a gift, too – the recipient will just need to wait until February for late winter blooms if they plant the bulbs at Christmas.

5. Amaryllis ‘Spartacus’

(Image credit: Getty Images / Uvamen)

For a candy-cane look, go for the red and white blooms of Amaryllis ‘Spartacus’ (available at Crocus) . It might be the most festive patterned amaryllis on this list – each flower boasts a striking white star, framed by vivid red and centred by a light green throat. I’d say it’s one of the best Christmas houseplants out there if you’re trying to nail that classic Christmassy look.

The stems are characteristically thick, so you won’t need to support the larger flowers (which reach around 15-20cm across). With a bit of luck, the flowers will last well into January and February – especially if you know what to do with amaryllis in January!

That's my roundup of the best amaryllis bulbs to plant now. Pot them up by the end of the week for Christmas blooms!