Can neighbours complain about security lights? Here's what you need to know to avoid a dispute

Security lights are one of the best options for deterring would-be intruders, plus they save you from having to fumble around for your keys during dark winter nights. But, while they might offer peace of mind for you, your neighbours might not be keen on beaming flood lights shining through their bedroom window in the middle of the night, or the security light flickering on every time a car drives past.

So, you may be wondering: can neighbours complain about security lights? And, if they do, could you be asked to remove it or take it down altogether? The good news is, simply having a security light isn't usually a problem. After all, good security lighting is one of the best security measures for a house. But like any other garden feature that can cause disputes, it can easily tip over from minor annoyance into a legal issue.

To find out where that line is, I spoke to a legal expert and lighting specialists about what the law says, what can happen if neighbours complain, and the simple tweaks you can make to avoid any disputes.

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Can neighbours complain about security lights?

The short answer is yes. In the same way neighbours can complain about outside lights more generally, security lights are no exception. But that doesn't necessarily mean the light is breaking the law, or will need to be removed.

So, what exactly gives neighbours grounds to complain about security lights?

'Security lights can cause tension if they affect surrounding properties,' says Anthony Neary, security expert at Safe.co.uk. 'If they’re particularly bright, shine through windows or switch on repeatedly throughout the night, your neighbours can raise concerns for causing persistent disturbance.'

But for a complaint to become a legal issue, the disturbance needs to go beyond a minor annoyance. 'A security light becomes a legal issue, rather than a mere annoyance, only where the interference is substantial and, judged objectively, goes beyond ordinary give-and-take between neighbours,' explains Mustafa Sidki, property litigation partner at Thackray Williams.

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In other words, simply finding a neighbour's security light annoying isn't enough to establish a legal nuisance. Instead, factors such as how bright the light is, how long it stays on, how often it switches on and the time of day will be considered.

The type of neighbourhood you live in can also be taken into account, adds Mustafa. 'Night-time lighting in a built-up town is treated differently from the same light in the countryside.'

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How bright should security lights be, and how long should they stay on for?

There's no set rule on how bright a security light should be, or how long they should stay on for, but there's a few things to consider if you want to avoid any garden lighting mistakes. The right settings will depend on the size and layout of your garden, as well as what you need the light to illuminate.

'For many small to medium gardens, around 800-1,500 lumens is a sensible starting point, with the sensor covering only the approach within your boundary, often 5-8 metres,' advises Jack Tolley-Smyth, lighting expert at 4lite.

In practical terms, that means choosing a light that's bright enough to light up the area you need to cover, without flooding your neighbour's garden or windows with light. While you want the motion sensor to pick up anyone approaching your home, it doesn't need to capture every passer-by (it'll be as annoying for you as your neighbours).

Jack recommends starting with a timer for one minute and adjusting it so you have enough time to reach the door or move through the area before the light switches off.

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Does the security purpose, or who installed first, make a difference?

It's easy to assume the law is on your side if your security light is there to secure your garden from thieves, or if it was up long before your neighbour even moved in. But neither argument is as watertight as you might think.

'The light's security purpose and the question of who installed their lights first are relevant, but not decisive,' says Mustafa.

A genuine security need does count in your favour, says Mustafa. But it isn't a free pass. A court will weigh the purpose of the light against how much it's affecting your neighbour.

Arguing that your light was up before your neighbour moved in won't get you off the hook, either. 'A light owner can't defeat a complaint simply by saying their light was there first, and equally a complaining neighbour is not barred merely because they moved in, or installed their own lights after the light went up,' he explains.

Just because your security light was there first doesn't mean your neighbour has to put up with it if it's causing a substantial disturbance. And equally, moving into a property where a neighbour already has security lighting doesn't mean you lose the right to raise a concern if it's bothering you.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

How can you address the issue with your neighbour?

Before going down any legal route, the first port of call should be to try and have an informal chat with your neighbour about the security lights in question.

'In the case that you do receive a complaint, it’s worth having a conversation first, as the issue can often be resolved with a few simple changes,' says Anthony.

And more often than not, the fix is easier than you think. 'Angle the light further downwards and away from their windows, then reduce the sensor’s range or adjust its direction so passing pedestrians and traffic do not trigger it,' Jack advises.

You can also shorten the timer and reduce the brightness if your fitting allows. Jack suggests then checking the results with your neighbour after dark.

If you are considering an upgrade, Anthony points out that a smart security system lets you control everything remotely. 'Opting for a smart security system allows you to control all of this remotely too, meaning you can make tweaks to your security whenever needed,' he says.

It's also worth documenting everything. 'Keep a record of the complaint, your response and any subsequent responses, any adjustments made and dates,' advises Mustafa.

And if you still can't reach an agreement? 'Always consider mediation if informal discussion stalls, before resorting to the council or the courts,' Mustafa adds.

What happens if my neighbour reports my security light to the council?

The council has a duty to investigate when a resident complains, says Mustafa Sidki, property litigation partner at Thackray Williams. It must serve you with a notice outlining what needs to change and how long you have to do it.

You can appeal within 21 days, but ignoring the notice is a criminal offence and can land you with an unlimited fine. The council can also fix the problem and send you the bill.

'If the problem persists, neighbours can contact their local council, so it’s best to find a solution to avoid any further disputes,' says Anthony Neary, security expert at Safe.co.uk.

What type of security lighting will keep the neighbours happy?

Look for a light with an adjustable head and sensor settings, so you can control exactly where the light goes.

'For a brighter security floodlight, a correctly-adjusted motion sensor is generally the more neighbour-friendly choice because it limits how long the light stays on,' recommends Jack Tolley-Smyth, lighting expert at 4lite.

Jack also says a low-brightness, downward-facing dusk-to-dawn light can work well around an entrance. 'The key is keeping the light gentle and contained within your property.'

Neighbour-friendly security lights

Screwfix 4lite Advantage Outdoor LED Floodlight £11.99 at Screwfix For a simple but effective option, this outdoor LED floodlight delivers 850 lumens of light, which Jack recommends as a sensible starting point for many small to medium sized gardens. B&Q Valuelights Black Outdoor Garden Down Wall Light £14.99 at B&Q A brighter floodlight isn't always necessary, particularly round an entrance. Jack says a low-brightness, downward-facing dusk-to-dawn light can be a good alternative. This one from B&Q includes an LED dusk-to-dawn sensor, so it will switch on automatically as the light fades. Ring Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus £159.99 at Amazon If you're looking for more than just lighting, this security light also doubles as a camera, adding another layer of security. You can see and hear to visitors, whether you're at home or away.

So, while neighbours can complain about security lights, a light that's well-positioned is unlikely to land you in hot water legally. And if someone does raise a concern, a friendly chat and a few simple tweaks after dark are usually enough to keep the peace, leaving you free to enjoy your garden lighting ideas without any worries.