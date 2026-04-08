What to do with a fiddle leaf fig in April to encourage new growth and healthy, glossy, green leaves

April is perhaps the most important time of the year to start giving your fiddle leaf fig some attention.

Fiddle leaf figs are one of those trendy plants you always spot in stylish people's homes, but how do they keep them looking so healthy? They're not the easiest plants to care for, so we've asked our plant experts for their top fiddle leaf fig care tips as we move into April.

'This month is a great time to give your fiddle leaf a fresh start as it moves into its active growing season,' says Angharad James, brand manager at Baby Bio. This means it's a lot more responsive to any care and maintenance you give it, and the longer, warmer days help immensely.

Article continues below

These are the April fiddle leaf fig jobs to add to your to-do list.

1. Repot

After the winter months, your fiddle leaf fig might have outgrown its pot – one sign of this is if your plant has actually stopped growing.

Amber Tunney, horticultural specialist at Cherry Lane Garden Centres explains, 'If your fiddle leaf fig has outgrown its pot or roots are circling the base, now is a great time to repot into a slightly larger container with fresh, well-draining compost. Just be careful not to size up too quickly, as this can lead to overwatering.'

A good rule of thumb when you're buying a new pot is to look for one that's 1-2 inches larger in diameter than your current one. Look for a well-draining compost mix like B&Q's Westland house plant potting mix, £5.50 for 4 litres. It encourages strong root development, protects your plants from pests and keeps them hydrated and nourished.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

2. Clean the leaves

This care tip sounds simple, but is highly effective because their surface area is large.

'Wipe down leaves with a damp cloth to remove dust and help them photosynthesise more efficiently (they’ll reward you with that glossy look!),' says Angharad. 'Follow with a light spritz of Baby Bio® Leaf Shine for an extra boost.'



The best way to clean them is how Angharad mentions, dip a microfibre cloth into a bowl of lukewarm water, gently hold the leaf underneath and wipe slowly. Another option is to place your plant in the shower and slowly spray it. This isn't just an April job, though; you can do this monthly to keep your fiddle leaf fig free from dust.

3. Start feeding

According to Angharad steady nutrition is better than a sudden surge, so every couple of weeks would be a good routine to follow.

Amber agrees, 'Feeding is equally important at this time of year. Applying a balanced liquid houseplant fertiliser every couple of weeks will support new growth and help the plant regain strength after winter, encouraging those signature glossy leaves.'

For the most effective results, Neil Thomas, gardening specialist and founder of FirePit.co.uk recommends feeding and watering the soil if the top layer dries out – it's essential your learn how often your fiddle leaf fig needs watering. 'Overwatering is key to avoid in this situation as healthy roots require oxygen just as much as water. If the soil is constantly wet, air pockets within the soil may close which will weaken the oxygen intake that roots need to successfully grow. It can also cause root rot which spreads extremely easily and could cause irreparable damage in the long term.'

Have a look at Baby Bio's houseplant food, full of essential nutrients, it's £2 for 175ml on Amazon.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

4. Have a prune

This is also the perfect month for giving your fiddle leaf fig a reshape. It encourages branching and a bushier shape.

Neil explains, 'It is the perfect opportunity for removing damaged leaves for a healthier restart in encouraging a fuller regrowth. I recommend trimming just above the node to support the promotion of branching. Be cautious not take too much off at once as it could prevent its natural growth cycle and a fuller appearance in its most active stage of growth. '

You can also take off the top if it's getting too tall. 'Carefully trimming the top can promote branching, giving you a fuller plant over time,' says Amber.

We like Amazon's Fiskars micro-tip pruning shears, £25.99, they are great for precision snipping.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniel Cortez)

5. Light and positioning

Where you place a fiddle leaf fig in your home is incredibly important to its growth. We all benefit from a bit of natural light don't we, and the fiddle leaf fig loves indirect light at this time of year that's bright so maybe give yours a new home for the spring months.

Neil agrees, 'One of the most notable changes in this time of year is the lighter days, and as daylight hours increase, the positioning of your fiddle leaf fig becomes more important. Rotate it regularly so the growth is even. During the warmer months heightened temperatures can also cause roots to absorb water at a faster rate which will dry out the soil; therefore, it is essential to make sure the soil is always at a healthy moist texture.'

You'll often find fiddle leaf figs in living rooms and bedrooms as they are great places to add a bit of style and the light is usually perfect for them.

What you'll need