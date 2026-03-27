What to do with a spider plant in April to stop brown tips and set it up for a season of healthy growth – it'll produce lots of spiderettes too

Spider plants are often described as one of the easiest houseplants to grow, and for the most part, that's true. Still, it's worth learning what to do with spider plants in April if you want them to look their tiptop best.

Yes, caring for spider plants is relatively easy; they'll happily tolerate a bit of neglect, bounce back from the odd missed watering, and reward you with a cascade of arching green-and-white leaves (and plenty of baby plantlets). If you’ve ever owned one, you’ll know they’re not completely fuss-free.

In fact, there’s one issue that seems to crop up time and time again, especially as we move into spring: those frustrating brown tips that creep onto otherwise healthy leaves. And April is a key moment in their lives if you want to keep this from happening.

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What to do with spider plants in April

Yes, April is a key moment for spider plants. As light levels increase and the growing season kicks in, this is when your plant really starts to put on fresh growth, which means that even very small care tweaks can make a big difference to how it looks for the rest of the year.

Get it right now, and you’ll be rewarded with lush, vibrant foliage. Get it wrong, and those brown tips can quickly take over.

The good news? It's all pretty easy-to-follow advice...

(Image credit: Future PLC)

1. Keep your watering consistent

Spring is when many of us start watering houseplants more frequently, but inconsistency is where problems can creep in.

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According to Angharad James at at Baby Bio®, 'Spider plants are fairly forgiving, but they do prefer a steady watering routine. Allowing the soil to completely dry out and then suddenly soaking it can stress the plant, often resulting in brown leaf tips.'

Instead, aim for balance. 'The best approach is to check the compost regularly and water when the top couple of centimetres feel dry,' she says. 'Keeping the soil lightly and evenly moist helps the plant stay healthy and keeps the foliage looking fresh.'

In practical terms, that might mean watering little and often, rather than giving your plant the occasional heavy drench.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

2. Rethink your water type

One of the easiest things to do with spider plants in April? Switch up your watering options.

Yes, if you’re doing everything else right and still seeing brown tips, your tap water could be the issue. Spider plants can be sensitive to the minerals and salts commonly found in household water supplies, and over time, these build up in the soil.

'Tap water can contain minerals and salts that gradually build up in the compost,' explains Angharad. 'If you notice brown tips appearing regularly, try occasionally watering with rainwater or filtered water to help reduce the build-up.'

Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, echoes this, noting that 'by using filtered or rainwater, then a spider plant’s leaves should remain healthy and vibrant.'

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

If switching water types isn’t always practical, there’s another simple fix: flushing the soil.

3. Flush the soil occasionally

Over time, mineral deposits can accumulate in your plant’s compost, even if you’re careful with watering.

That’s why both experts recommend occasionally flushing the soil through with fresh water. This means watering thoroughly and allowing excess water to drain away, helping to wash out built-up salts.

It’s a simple step, but one that can make a noticeable difference, especially in April and the other spring months, when plants are actively growing and taking up more water.

4. Start feeding for the growing season

April marks the beginning of the active growing season for most houseplants, and spider plants are no exception.

'Like all houseplants, spider plants rely on you to replenish nutrients over time,' says Angharad. 'As plants grow, the compost they’re in gradually becomes depleted, which can lead to slower growth, dull foliage and browning leaf tips.'

Her advice is to introduce a regular feeding routine: 'Regular feeding with a balanced fertiliser such as Baby Bio Houseplant Food helps restore those essential nutrients, supporting greener leaves, stronger roots and healthy growth.'

Even feeding every couple of weeks can help support healthier, more resilient foliage.

What you'll need

FAQs

Why does my spider plant have brown tips? Brown tips on spider plants aren’t usually a sign that your spider plant is dying. Instead, they’re a signal that something in their environment isn’t quite right. As Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries explains, 'Brown leaf tips on spider plants are very common, but they’re usually caused by a few simple issues and the best way to find out is to experiment!' He points to a few key culprits: 'Mineral build-up in tap water, inconsistent watering or very dry air can cause brown tips on foliage.' That means your April care routine should focus on stabilising these factors – particularly lingering effects from winter heating. 'Very dry indoor air… can sometimes cause leaf tips to dry out,' Angharad James, brand manager at Baby Bio®, explains. 'Keeping them away from radiators and grouping houseplants together can help create a slightly more humid environment.' April is a good time to reassess where your plant is sitting. Moving it away from direct heat sources and into bright, indirect light can make a big difference. You could also try placing it near other plants or in naturally more humid rooms like kitchens.

Should I cut off the brown tips on my spider plant? If your spider plant already has brown tips, there’s no need to panic... or to live with them. You can absolutely cut them off. 'If brown tips do appear, don’t worry; it won’t harm the plant,' says Angharad James, brand manager at Baby Bio®. 'Simply trim the ends off with clean scissors, following the natural shape of the leaf so the cut blends in.' This instantly improves the plant’s appearance and won’t cause any damage, as long as you avoid cutting into healthy green tissue.

Spider plants may be low-maintenance, but April is your opportunity to give them a reset.

By keeping watering consistent, reducing mineral build-up, feeding regularly and improving their environment, you can tackle the root causes of brown tips before they take hold. Get it right now, and your spider plant won’t just survive the season; it’ll thrive, sending out fresh, glossy leaves (and plenty of baby spiders) well into the months ahead.