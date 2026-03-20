What to do with a peace lily in March – these simple care tips will guarantee glossy leaves and encourage flowering this spring

Not sure how to care for peace lilies in March? Because, yes, these houseplants may look effortlessly elegant without demanding constant attention, but the peace lily still needs (and deserves) your love.

With its glossy green leaves and distinctive white blooms, the peace lily is a firm favourite for brightening up indoor spaces – and as a bonus, it’s often praised for its air-purifying qualities, too.

That being said, the shift from winter to spring is a key moment in their care calendar. And, as daylight hours increase and homes begin to warm up, your plant’s needs subtly change.

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What to do with a peace lily in March

Yes, getting things right for your peace lily in March can set the tone for healthy growth in the months ahead.

The good news? A few small tweaks are all it takes to keep your peace lily thriving. From adjusting its position to fine-tuning your watering routine, here’s how to give this popular houseplant exactly what it needs right now, according to Angharad James, Brand Manager at Baby Bio.

Peace lily care essentials

1. Position your plant carefully

As spring begins to make itself known, one of the most important things to consider is light. While peace lilies are known for tolerating lower light conditions, the stronger sunshine that comes with March can be a bit of a shock to the system.

'Peace lilies don’t require much light, but in March as daylight increases, place it out of direct sunlight to keep it happy,' Angharad explains. 'Stronger spring sun can cause its delicate blossoms to burn and may result in crispy, curled leaves.'

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In practical terms, that means avoiding sunny windowsills where direct rays hit for long periods. Instead, opt for a bright spot with indirect light (try a naturally well-lit room where sunlight is filtered).

2. Keep humidity levels up

Native to tropical rainforests, peace lilies are happiest in warm, humid conditions – something that can be tricky to replicate at home, especially as central heating is still in use during early spring.

'To increase humidity levels, mist them a few times a week… or place a shallow tray filled with pebbles and top up with water to increase the humidity in the air,' says Angharad.

Grouping plants together can also help create a slightly more humid microclimate, giving your peace lily a more comfortable environment to grow in.

3. Adjust your watering routine

As your plant begins to wake up from its slower winter phase, you might notice it getting thirstier. Growth starts to pick up in March, which means your usual watering routine may need a slight tweak.

That said, overwatering remains one of the most common mistakes – and it can quickly lead to root rot.

'Be mindful you don’t accidentally overwater it – remember to always check how moist the soil is before watering. It’s best to wait until the top inch of soil is dry,' says Angharad.

A quick finger test is often all you need. If the top layer feels dry, it’s time to water; if it’s still damp, hold off for a few more days. Or if you need more of an indication, this clever sensor by Willow lets you know when your plants need a drink, via their app. Or Westland's watering indicator, £4 from Amazon, is keeping our Garden editor, Sophie's houseplants alive.

4. Feed to support new growth

March also marks the start of the growing season, making it the ideal time to reintroduce feeding into your plant care routine.

'Feed your plant weekly during the growing season with a high-quality fertiliser like Baby Bio houseplant food, £1.97 at Amazon, to encourage fresh new leaves and blooms,' says Angharad.

Regular feeding helps provide the nutrients your peace lily needs to produce those signature white flowers and maintain its lush foliage.

Just be sure to always follow the recommended dosage; more isn’t necessarily better when it comes to fertiliser.

5. Keep leaves clean and glossy

It might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but keeping your plant’s leaves clean can make a noticeable difference to its overall health.

'Dust leaves regularly with a damp cloth to keep them clear and encourage more growth – this will ensure they photosynthesise well!' Angharad advises.

A quick wipe every now and then is well worth the effort. And, as a bonus, it also helps keep those deep green leaves looking their best.

'To keep leaves looking extra glossy, give them a spray using a leaf shine.' Baby Bio's leaf shine, £7 at Amazon, is a great choice.

FAQs

Where is the best place to put a peace lily? The best place to put a peace lily is a spot with bright, indirect light, according to Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived. 'You want to pop it somewhere away from direct sunlight and hot radiators, as these can all cause peace lilies a lot of problems,' he says, adding that they need a warm, humid environment to mirror that of their natural rainforest habitat. To that end, then, pop yours a few feet back from a window or in a naturally well-lit room where sunlight is filtered.

What is the lifespan of a peace lily plant? What is the lifespan of a peace lily plant? Well, that really depends on you, says Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived. 'Most people can keep a peace lily thriving for up to five years,' he says. 'However, I know people who have had theirs for almost two decades; it's amazing what happens when you pour on plenty of love and care and attention!'

Ultimately, caring for a peace lily in March is all about paying attention to these small seasonal shifts.

A little more light awareness, a touch more water, and a boost in humidity can go a long way in helping your plant transition smoothly into spring.

Get it right now, and you’ll be rewarded with healthy growth, vibrant leaves, and those iconic white blooms in the weeks ahead.