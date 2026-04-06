Knowing what to do with orchids in April can make a huge difference in their performance throughout the rest of the year.

Caring for an orchid includes everything from watering and fertilising to repotting and pruning; however, in April, feeding takes priority. Starting a fertilising regime in April will ensure that the plant has all the nutrients it requires as it begins to grow and produce blooms.

'Orchids have a bad rap; they are often thought of as hard to care for, but actually they are pretty resilient plants that can flower time and time again,' says The Little Botanical co-founder, Morag Hill.

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1. Give the orchid a health check

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first thing to do with orchids in April is to give the plant a health check. A houseplant MOT will set them up for the year ahead. This is also important to do when you first buy an orchid, like these from Crocus.

'Look for signs of pest infestations and remove any damaged leaves or old sheaths. Most species should not be in bloom, so prune the stem that previously had blooms on it back to the node,' says Angharad James, Brand Manager at Baby Bio. Just remember to sharpen your secateurs and clean your garden tools before doing this.

When assessing your orchid, take a look at the roots. If you can see overcrowding, with tight tangles or white roots growing out of the container, then it might also be time to repot your orchid.

'You can repot your orchid at any time of year, but spring is an especially good time, as you should start to see green root tips and hopefully the new shoots of flowering stems. You should ideally repot your orchid every two years (to maintain the structure of its potting medium),' says Kelly Dyer, plant doctor at Patch Plants.

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2. Start feeding your orchid

(Image credit: Patch Plants)

'April marks the start of the orchid’s active growing season, so regular feeding becomes important,' says Asta Foufas, head florist at Arena Flowers.

'Choosing the best orchid fertiliser comes down to a few key things: balanced nutrients (NPK), gentle formulation (low/urea-free nitrogen), and matching the growth stage (growth vs flowering). Orchids are sensitive, so lighter, specialised feeds are always better than strong general fertilisers.'

Angharad James from Baby Bio seconds this. 'April is the ideal time to begin feeding regularly to ensure its soil is enriched with all of the nutrients your orchid needs to grow stronger roots, brighter blooms and more luscious leaves. We recommend using an orchid feed like Baby Bio Orchid Food with every watering for the brightest blooms.'

However, when feeding, be careful not to overfeed your orchid. 'This kills more orchids than underfeeding,' adds Asta. Following the instructions on your specific feed is essential.