Aldi’s sellout spa pool has returned for 2025 — at £250, it's one of the cheapest models we’ve seen
Summer has officially arrived early...
Has the recent warm weather got you excited for summer? Here at Ideal Home we’ve all caught the warm weather bug, which is why we’re excited to share Aldi’s sellout spa pool is returning to the middle aisle - so you can get that spa feeling all summer long.
Adding one of the best hot tubs to your garden is definitely a luxury, but priced at £249.99 Aldi has made that luxury within reach. The sellout Aldi hot tub has been a fan favourite for a few years now, and it is almost 30% cheaper than similar models.
Arriving in stores on 13 March this year, if you want to get your hands on the Aldi spa pool then you’ll have to act fast. Its popularity over the past few years shows this won’t stay on the shelves for long.
This affordable spa pool has the majority of the feature's of it's high-end alternatives at a fraction of the cost.
This small Lay-Z-Spa hot tub is designed for 2 to 4 people. It is energy-saving, easy to use and includes several smart features.
One thing Aldi always delivers on is budget alternatives to some of our favourite products. Their spa pool is no exception - with many of the same features as its higher-end alternatives, I think this is a great budget buy.
The Aldi spa pool can comfortably fit four adults, making it great for any summer soirees you have planned - or more than enough space to enjoy by yourself.
Boasting 100 jets for a spa-worthy massage experience and heating up to 40 degrees, the pool provides everything you need to relax at home. It’s also made from puncture-resistant laminated material and Fiber-TechTM Technology - which means it is stong, durable and incredibly stable. It also has a compact all-in-one control unit and holder for cups and phones - so you can relax in peace.
For £249.99 you receive the inflatable tube, an insulated cover, electronic control unit with heat, air blower, filtration pump and cartridges, inflation hose and a chlorine dispenser, showing it’s affordable price point does cover all bases.
It's sleek navy design will blend into a garden, so you don’t have to worry abut it looking gaudy and out of place. Not to mention, its inflatable nature means it can be easily deflated and stored when not in use.
Inflatable spa pools can set you back a few hundred, which is I’m always excited to spot a bargain. While £249.99 is a big investment, it is still one of the cheapest options I’ve seen on the market, and if you’re looking for a bargain buy, this pool is popular for a reason - if you need persuading, why not check out these spa pool accessories to get you dreaming o summer.
This handy accessory table means you can pop up your phone or tablet and relax with movie whislt bubbling away in the hot tub.
Give your hot tub some VIP treatment with underwater LED coloured lighting - perfect for setting whatever ambience you fancy.
