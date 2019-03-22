Last month B&M announced the sale of a bargain spa pool, prompting the return of Aldi's version...the battle of the hot tubs is officially on!

Did you miss out on the Aldi hot tub last year? Fear not, it’s making a welcome return this weekend. Back by popular demand, the Spa Pool that whirled shoppers into a frenzy will return this Sunday. After such huge demand in previous years we hope the aisles of Aldi are well stocked.

The Spa Pool is available to pre-order online from this Sunday 24th March and in stores from Thursday 28th March. If you’re looking to splash out on a pool you need to be quick, because as with all Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone!

Welcome back the Aldi hot tub…

The new version for 2019 has all the same high spec as previous years, only with a different shape. With 120 jets and a powerful 2200W heater, the Intex model at Aldi is value for money without compromising on quality or performance. The spa pool will be on sale for £349.99.

A celebrity must-have, a luxury spa pool is the perfect way to entertain and unwind at home this summer. Thanks to inflatable designs, gone are the days when you’d have to splash out thousands to be in the hot tub club.

You can make your summer hot tub dreams come without breaking the bank this summer! All the high street spa pools are under £300.

It’s no coincidence that other retailers have already started announcing unbeatable prices on hot tubs. Not to tell tales, but the Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami 81 jet model is currently available at B&M for only £250. Just saying.

‘Last year, we saw unprecedented demand for our Spa Pool and are thrilled to be bringing more back for our customers to enjoy this spring.’ says Julie Ashfield, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi UK.

Happy hot tub shopping!