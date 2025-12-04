Habitat has just quietly added a stunning new addition to its iconic Morris & Co collection: the Habitat x Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Throw (£65) , and I think its plush, cosy look is perfect for the long winter months ahead.

It’s no secret that I’ve been a huge fan of the Habitat x Morris & Co collaboration, as it time and time again proves that the renowned Arts and Crafts designer will always have a place within the biggest home decor trends - William Morris simply never goes out of style.

While I coveted high-ticket items such as William Morris bedding or the sell-out Sunflower Armchair , the soft furnishings are also worthy of fanfare. In particular, the Strawberry Thief Throw is a real treat for the eyes and is representative of one of William Morris’ most famous designs.

Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Throw - 200x150cm £65 at Habitat This stunning throw not only looks incredible, but is also perfectly padded to keep you cosy all winter.

I’m always excited to see new Habitat x Morris & Co products arrive online and in store. In my humble opinion, Habitat is one of the best places to shop for William Morris decor . |The Habitat x Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Throw is a perfect example of how Habitat is able to modernise the classic design, without losing any of its original charm.

The stunning throw is made with a palette of rich reds, pinks, oranges and a splash of green, to create a beautifully seasonal design. It’s padded, too, which makes it an optimum bit of kit for Cosymaxxing this winter.

Not to mention that quilted and patchwork throws have been a huge trend this autumn since they not only look wonderfully cosy, but do an amazing job at keeping us warm. But, of course, what stood out to me the most was the beautiful pattern on the throw, the iconic Strawberry Thief print.

‘The ‘Strawberry Thief’ is a textile design that was produced by William Morris in 1883. The print was inspired by the thrushes who regularly stole strawberries from his garden at Kelmscott Manor, in Oxfordshire,' explains interior design expert Ethan Fox, from Furniture World . 'William worked on the design for months before figuring out how to successfully print it onto textiles. The fabric is still used today on cushions, throws, wallpaper and even tea cups. In fact, the print is the most popular item in the V&A museum shop.'

‘The pattern remains so popular to this day due to its intricate design and ability to tell a story, which has made it a popular staple in many British homes. The print has a timeless aesthetic that is able to complement a range of different interiors, from modern to traditional. Furthermore, due to its well-recognised nature, it can instantly upgrade the appearance of a room by adding a touch of sophistication and luxury,' he adds.

With its rich, red colour palette, Habitat’s Strawberry Thief throw has been redesigned to suit modern tastes, without ignoring its heritage. Its warm colour palette is in line with the biggest colour trends of the year, without losing any of the print's original style or charm.

‘Habitat’s recent Strawberry Thief blanket is a brilliant example of how a heritage pattern can be updated for today. The deep red palette gives it a lush, almost regal presence, and the velvet reverse adds a tactile, indulgent quality, creating a piece that hints at its history while reading as confidently modern, striking the balance between something both familiar and fresh,’ says Rossella Marzocchella, Interior Designer at Decor and Decor .

‘A throw like this can instantly transform a neutral sofa or bedspread, introducing pattern and texture with no permanent commitment and offering the perfect way to experiment with style without having to overhaul an entire room.’

I have genuinely been lusting over the Habitat x Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Throw since I first spotted it, vowing to snap it up on payday. Has it caught your eye, too?