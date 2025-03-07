Habitat has welcomed its first outdoor collaboration with iconic British brand Scion, and we’re obsessed with its retro-inspired garden furniture.

Habitat and Scion are no strangers to collaborating, and the Habitat x Scion garden furniture range has brought the fun side of the 70s home decor trend to the best garden furniture.

If you’ve been looking to liven up your garden decor, this collection is not to be missed. Featuring splashes of bright colours, geometric patterns and of course Scion’s iconic Mr Fox print, the new garden furniture range will be injecting some much needed fun into our outdoor spaces.

(Image credit: Habitat x Scion)

The Habitat x Scion garden furniture range

The newly launched Habitat x Scion garden furniture range is available to shop online via Argos and the Habitat website, with prices starting at just £15.

You can expect to see the classic Scion Scandi-style prints drenching the range. The team’s designers sought inspiration from the brand's long and extensive pattern archive, selecting three statement prints - Mr Fox, Kukkia (flowers) and Lintu (birds).

The Ideal Home team first spotted the new collection at the Habitat Spring/Summer 2025 press show - and I got the chance to try out a couple of pieces from the collection.

The standout is the Habitat x Scion 1.6m Garden Parasol (£30) , which I feel has a wonderful vintage appeal. But here are a few of the other pieces that caught my attention at the show and online.

Habitat X Scion 1.6m Garden Parasol - Kukkia Print £30 at Habitat My top pick from the collection. The fringing detail, the dark wood and the colourful floral pattern all have a gorgeously retro feel. Habitat X Scion 4 Seater Metal Garden Sofa Set - Green £450 at Habitat Combing the classic Lintu print with a dopamine-enhancing green frame turns this sofa set into a statement. Designed for four, it's perfect for hosting all summer long. Habitat X Scion Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag Cushion - Mr Fox £90 at Habitat A bean bag for the garden? Yes please! Generously sized and lightweight, it's perfect for lounging on the lawn. Habitat X Scion Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag With Handle - Kukkia £45 at Habitat I think this traditonal style bean bag is perfect for little ones and adults alike. Sit back and doze off in the sun. Habitat X Scion Folding Wooden Garden Deck Chair - Lintu £43 at Habitat Combing the bird-themed Lintu print with a classic deckchair is perfect for bringing the seaside to your garden. Habitat X Scion Pack of 2 Mr Fox Garden Chair Cushions £15 at Habitat These adorable seat covers will give a playful edge to your existing seat covers. The bright orange hue is perfect for summer, too.

I have to say I’m a fan of the bold pattern choices, and given there are plenty of rules for pattern clashing , I think there are ways to mix and match the range - for example, the warm orange hue of the Mr Fox pattern would work nicely with the soft green Lintu print.

The Habitat x Scion garden furniture range has a wonderfully whimsical, kitsch feel to it. Alongside the colourful prints comes function. The chairs are crafted with sturdy wood, and dining and sofa sets are metal for added durability.

More often than not, garden furniture embraces practicality over colour and fun. Now this is not to say the Habitat x Scion garden furniture range has ignored being practical - it just hasn’t forgotten how to be fun.

Which items from the range will you be adding to your basket?