There’s a reason this IKEA garden storage box is selling fast – with a built-in seat and stylish screen, it’s a game changer for small gardens

The idea of soaking up sunshine in the garden always sounds appealing. But for some, the reality can be more stressful than soothing.

Whether you’re limited to a small garden , or have been cursed with nosy neighbours, you’ll be familiar with these feelings. But don’t worry – IKEA’s versatile new garden storage box might just be the perfect solution.

That’s right, this garden storage box from IKEA is one of the brands most innovative multifunctional pieces yet, and it’s here to take the stress out of summer with genius design features.

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IKEA NÄMMARÖ Storage Box and Privacy Screen £130 at ikea.com

Like it says on the tin, this product features a nifty storage box made from luxe-look acacia wood that is treated to withstand all weathers to keep your garden cushions, toys or tools stashed safely out of sight. But that’s not all, the versatile design features a chic screen which rises up from the box to totally transform the look and feel of your outside space.

Made with a slatted hardwood, the screen is enough to maximise privacy in a way that still feels soft and stylish. For small gardens, this is a game-changer, as hard edges can make the space feel too enclosed and confined. Plus, outdoor areas that lack space can benefit from vertical planting , and this free-standing screen is the perfect vessel for climbing plants and vines.

And if these clever features didn’t already have you sold, the top of the storage box doubles as a built-in seat. This extra surface is particularly handy for small gardens or balconies where space is at a premium. With all of this available at a reasonable price point of £130, it’s clear to see why this multi-purpose storage box is flying off the shelves.

(Image credit: IKEA)

It’s no secret that functional garden furniture is the key to making the most of a small space. And by now, it’s also common knowledge that no one does stylish space-saving quite like IKEA. The brand’s clever solutions for tricky outdoor spaces always hit the spot with shoppers, and this storage box is no different.

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The 3-in-1 design makes this storage box suitable for all gardens, no matter the shape or size. Whether you use the screen for added privacy, or decide to zone a larger space with it, the lightweight design makes it easy to move around the garden. This sense of flexibility is not always available with other garden screening solutions on the market. And the luxe-look wood detailing makes it feel extra special.

As part of the NÄMMARÖ range, the storage box isn’t the only stylish garden item you can get your hands on. From modular garden sofas to foldable reclining chairs, the series makes it easier than ever to save space outside, without compromising on style.

While there is so much to love within the NÄMMARÖ range, the storage box is a clear fan favourite. With a host of five-star reviews to attest to its quality, the box has already sold out of most IKEA stores. It's still available online, but I predict it will sell fast. And trust me, this is one you won’t want to miss.

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If you missed out on this small garden storage gem, don't worry. Here's some clever alternatives to add to your basket.

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