This £50 IKEA outdoor coffee table hides a secret storage compartment – it's a must-have for small gardens

Sunny days are just around the corner. If you’re short on space this summer, it can be hard to really enjoy spending time in the garden. Sound familiar? I've just found the perfect solution.

This outdoor coffee table from IKEA’s LÅGASKÄR collection offers a clever fix for garden clutter. With a modern design and sleek beige finish, it's the perfect fit for any garden scheme.

However, it’s the hidden design features that make it a must-have item for small gardens or balconies this summer. The coffee table’s tray top is easy to remove, lifting off to reveal a wealth of hidden storage underneath.

Latest Videos From

The round, deep base of the table is the perfect spot to stash cushions, tools, toys and blankets out of sight, leaving your small garden clutter-free and set for summer. And it's only £50. What's not to love?

If you have a small garden or balcony, you’ll know just how hard it can be to think of smart ways to maximise your outdoor space . And this is especially true when summer is in full swing. Whether you’re hosting al fresco evenings, playing outside with your kids, or just pottering with garden tools, a build up of ‘stuff’ will soon become inevitable if your outdoor space lacks storage.

Traditional garden storage methods, like sheds or standalone units, aren’t always possible in gardens with limited space. And it can be especially hard to find a space-saving storage solution that blends practical functionality with summer style.

(Image credit: IKEA)

However, IKEA is on to a winner with its garden storage solutions this year. From garden cabinets to plant shelves , the brand’s outdoor ranges are seemingly designed with small gardens in mind. And the LÅGASKÄR coffee table is no exception.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unlike some of IKEA’s other garden storage offerings, this table doesn’t require a free wall or fence to lean against. You can simply position the table wherever you see fit. And there’s no need to worry about durability either. Made from powder-coated steel and plastic, it’s built to withstand whatever weather conditions are thrown at it. Just wipe it with a damp cloth to keep it looking good as new.

No coffee table is complete without a few chairs, and IKEA’s matching conversation set is a great place to start if you have the space. But if not, this table will look just as striking on its own.

(Image credit: IKEA)

There’s no denying that this simple coffee table does it all and, at less than £50, it’s the perfect savvy solution for small gardens. But be quick, I’ve got a feeling it will sell out fast.

If you miss out, try these functional alternatives instead.