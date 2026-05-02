IKEA has just given the classic plant stand a sleek update, and it’s a must-have for small gardens and balconies – it even doubles up as a seat
IKEA's latest garden buy is a real space-saving gem
If you’re looking for space-saving solutions to make the most out of your small garden or balconies, IKEA’s latest garden range really is a Godsend, and their new KOLBJÖRN shelving unit has a multitude of practical uses for tiny outdoor spaces.
IKEA’s KOLBJÖRN collection is a game-changer for small spaces. Its genius space-saving garden cabinet is amazing at storing old pots and tools, and now it's KOLBJÖRN shelving using it perfectly for housing potted plants, extra pots and small tools and even doubles up as a seat - making it a great enforcer of your small garden ideas.
If you’re looking for ways to maximise storage in a small garden, this clever, neutral shelving unit can do a lot of heavy lifting (so to speak). Here’s why.Article continues below
Anyone with a small garden will know the struggles of optimising storage in a tiny space. While it’s always helpful to declutter your garden once a year, it’s equally handy to have the practical solutions to hold your belongings.
Typically, garden storage solutions can take up a lot of space, which is why plant stands and vertical planting are so popular. Three-tier planters like B&Q’s £21 Flower Stand are often popular options for vertical gardening as they offer loads of space but little dimensions. At 80x45 cm, the KOLBJÖRN fits the bill for this type of garden storage. However, it has a couple of features that set it apart.
First of all, the KOLBJÖRN shelving unit is made from weatherproof powder-coated galvanised steel, so you don’t have to worry about it rusting, damp or sun damage. This material also means it's incredibly easy to clean; all you need is a splash of soapy water and a cloth, and it will sparkle in no time.
IKEA claims it’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, suggesting it is perfect for garages, bathrooms and hallways, as well as balconies and patios. It even has adjustable feet so it can stand steady on uneven garden terrain.
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If you need extra storage, IKEA recommends stacking two units on top of each other for a larger set of shelves. However, as just one shelf, it still works as a great storage solution.
The top shelf is perfect for holding potted plants, while the second can help keep pots, tools and other small garden items safely tucked away. What I would do is avoid putting plants on the lower shelf. This is because there is only 30cm between the two shelves, which would unfortunately limit how much a plant can grow.
I particularly like the idea of doubling the KOLBJÖRN shelving unit as a garden seating idea. Space-saving garden furniture is, as you would expect, typically small. Small sofas or bistro sets often only cater to two to four adults, so this handy shelf is perfect if you're hosting extra guests.
I predict this IKEA shelving unit will soon become one of the brand’s cult classics - it’s that handy. But I’ve also tracked down some other equally helpful garden storage solutions to shop now.
If space is at a premium in your garden, the KOLBJÖRN shelving unit is a multi-use storage unit that can really help. You’d be silly to let it slip through your fingers!
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!