Lidl garden range includes a genius hack to instantly make a patio look more expensive – and it's only £17
Is your patio decking looking a little tired? We suggest you head to your nearest Lidl right away
If you’re looking to give your patio, conservatory or balcony a revamp this summer, then Lidl has just the thing for you. As part of their big Garden Event, they’ve launched wooden decking tiles to spruce up your outdoor space on a budget.
The Livarno Home Wooden Decking Tiles (£16.99) are both a purse-friendly and practical solution to giving your patio ideas a makeover without the need for a full renovation. And in a sleek dark wooden colourway, they'll make a stylish addition to a garden.
The Livarno Home Wooden Decking Tiles are a great example of budget garden ideas, that can instantly make your garden look expensive. But like with all Lidl middle aisle treats, when it’s gone, it's gone - so you'll need to head in-store now to get them.
This is everything you need to know, plus some worthy alternatives for your patio decking.
Acacia wood is both stylish and practical. It's easy to maintain and at £16.99 per pack, we think it is a bargain.
‘These decking tiles from Lidl are a great solution for sprucing up your patio,’ says Martin Beaumont of Monty Miracle Patio Cleaner.
‘They’re made from acacia wood, which has a high resistance and is naturally rot-proof. They look great, are very well priced and will be easy to maintain and clean, meaning they last for longer.’
‘Decking is a wonderful addition to any garden. The key is to ensure it is laid properly - the ground needs to be prepared properly, and concrete pads are great for stabilising it. Once laid and preserved, decking is easy to keep clean.’
The Livarno Home Wooden Decking Tiles are £16.99 for a pack of nine or two packs for £30, making them one of the cheaper patio tiling options I’ve seen. But due to the popularity of Lidl’s middle aisle, I’d recommend using these tiles for small patio ideas. The demand may mean there is not enough to tile larger spaces.
The tiles slot together, making it a great, easy DIY project and all you need is a flat surface to lay them. They come in a standard tile size of 30 x 30 x 2.4cm or 0.81m².
The high-quality acacia wood means the tiles require little maintenance on your part. Regularly brushing and rinsing will keep it keep it looking good all year, while doing a deeper clean of your patio a few times a year with warm soapy water and a bristle brush will prevent any algae build up or staining.
Alternatives
If you can't get to a Lidl there are a number of other retailers who sell interlocking wooden decking for a quick garden spruce up.
These tiles are even cheaper than Lidl's and require no tools as the snap-lock connectors snap the tiles into place making them easy to position. Also made from acacia wood, these tiles are non-slip, too.
Overall, the Livarno Home Wooden Decking Tiles are a cheap and effective way to make your garden patio look more expensive.
Will you be giving your garden decking ideas a makeover this summer?
