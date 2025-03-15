This George Home garden furniture set sold out in days last year – it’s back in stock, but be quick before it’s gone again!
And it's the perfect lookalike for a designer cult favourite that's five times more expensive
Last spring, the Ideal Home team became obsessed with George Home’s Green Metal Slat 3 Piece Bench Set – myself included, despite the fact I don’t even have a garden. But before any of us could get our hands on it, it sold out – needless to say, we were all heartbroken. So imagine my excitement when I found out it’s now back in stock. So you can grab one of these £299 sets – but don’t delay because last time, they sold out just in a few days.
This set was one of the best garden furniture finds I’ve come across last year and it still holds up today. Partly because it’s super stylish in its own right. But also because it’s pretty much the perfect dupe for the cult favourite and rather spenny HAY Palissade Picnic set, available on sale at Holloways of Ludlow for £1565 with the original price of £1957.
Made with a corrosion-resistant galvanised steel frame, the material is very similar to the HAY Palissade set which is also made with steel.
Made with curved metal slats, both the George Home garden set and the HAY one consist of a long rectangular dining table and two coordinating seating benches. But while the George Home design only comes in this one configuration and colour, the HAY Palissade outdoor collection includes many different designs, available in a few different colours – but the olive green is the most popular which has singlehandedly given rise to a garden trend of similar green-coloured outdoor furniture.
‘Green metal furniture, like the HAY Palissade, has become popular for its ability to seamlessly integrate with the outdoors while offering durability essential for the UK's varied weather,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘The vibrant green not only adds a touch of nature but also complements both modern and traditional styles, making it a versatile and attractive choice for enhancing outdoor spaces.’
Shop similar styles
There are also other garden furniture designs from various brands that have taken on a similar look. These are the ones I’d recommend the most.
The Habitat Indu garden bench is another dupe for another HAY Palissade piece - the bench, of course, available at Holloways of Ludlow again. And if you want to bag the Indu bench with a discount, Argos currently has an offer on garden furniture when you spend over £300 and apply code GARDEN at checkout.
Barker and Stonehouse also currently has some great garden furniture deals on. That's why you can get this new in garden bistro set for £54 less. This set is made with plastic rather than metal but it still looks super chic and features a similar slatted design and olive green colour.
Launched last year in celebration of the brand's 60th anniversary, the Habitat Lucinda garden bench caught my eye because of its funky, curved design. But its green shade, metal construction and slatted design make it reminiscent of the HAY Palissade, too.
Whether you’re looking for a set or a piece for the garden, the patio or just a balcony, this look will instantly elevate any space. I recommend styling it with some colourful but weather-resistant cushions.
Green and pink are the perfect combination. Especially when it's more of an earthy shade of pink like on this Habitat outdoor cushion set against the earthy green of the outdoor furniture. And the stripes will work perfectly with the slatted designs.
These geometric-print outdoor cushions reminiscent of Moroccan tile patterns only just dropped but they're already enjoying much popularity. And the fact that they come in a pair makes dressing up your outdoor furniture even easier.
This is one of the most designer-looking outdoor-appropriate cushions I've come across on the high street. The mix of the stripes, colour blocking and the colours is just chef's kiss. And the streak of green perfectly references the colour of the furniture.
Which one of these will you be investing in this year?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
