This George Home garden furniture set sold out in days last year – it’s back in stock, but be quick before it’s gone again!

Last spring, the Ideal Home team became obsessed with George Home’s Green Metal Slat 3 Piece Bench Set – myself included, despite the fact I don’t even have a garden. But before any of us could get our hands on it, it sold out – needless to say, we were all heartbroken. So imagine my excitement when I found out it’s now back in stock. So you can grab one of these £299 sets – but don’t delay because last time, they sold out just in a few days.

This set was one of the best garden furniture finds I’ve come across last year and it still holds up today. Partly because it’s super stylish in its own right. But also because it’s pretty much the perfect dupe for the cult favourite and rather spenny HAY Palissade Picnic set, available on sale at Holloways of Ludlow for £1565 with the original price of £1957.

George Home Green Metal Slat 3 Piece Bench Set £299 at ASDA Made with a corrosion-resistant galvanised steel frame, the material is very similar to the HAY Palissade set which is also made with steel. HAY Palissade Picnic Collection in Olive £1565.60 at Holloways of Ludlow The metal slats of the HAY Palissade set are slightly more pronounced and the shape isn't as curved around the edges as on the George Home set. But other than that, they are pretty much the perfect lookalikes.

Made with curved metal slats, both the George Home garden set and the HAY one consist of a long rectangular dining table and two coordinating seating benches. But while the George Home design only comes in this one configuration and colour, the HAY Palissade outdoor collection includes many different designs, available in a few different colours – but the olive green is the most popular which has singlehandedly given rise to a garden trend of similar green-coloured outdoor furniture.

‘Green metal furniture, like the HAY Palissade, has become popular for its ability to seamlessly integrate with the outdoors while offering durability essential for the UK's varied weather,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘The vibrant green not only adds a touch of nature but also complements both modern and traditional styles, making it a versatile and attractive choice for enhancing outdoor spaces.’

(Image credit: ASDA)

Shop similar styles

There are also other garden furniture designs from various brands that have taken on a similar look. These are the ones I’d recommend the most.

Whether you’re looking for a set or a piece for the garden, the patio or just a balcony, this look will instantly elevate any space. I recommend styling it with some colourful but weather-resistant cushions.

Habitat Stripe Outdoor Cushion in Pink £8 at Argos Green and pink are the perfect combination. Especially when it's more of an earthy shade of pink like on this Habitat outdoor cushion set against the earthy green of the outdoor furniture. And the stripes will work perfectly with the slatted designs. M&S Set of 2 Geometric Outdoor Cushions £29.50 at M&S These geometric-print outdoor cushions reminiscent of Moroccan tile patterns only just dropped but they're already enjoying much popularity. And the fact that they come in a pair makes dressing up your outdoor furniture even easier. John Lewis Lisbon Stripe Indoor Outdoor Cushion £18 at John Lewis This is one of the most designer-looking outdoor-appropriate cushions I've come across on the high street. The mix of the stripes, colour blocking and the colours is just chef's kiss. And the streak of green perfectly references the colour of the furniture.

Which one of these will you be investing in this year?