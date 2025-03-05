Ninja's new Artisan pizza oven is sleeker than the brand's sellout Woodfire product and £150 cheaper

Whether you're in the kitchen or relaxing in your garden, Ninja keeps on delivering new products at an impressive speed to liven up the experience. This time, Ninja has announced a shiny new pizza oven: the Ninja Artisan Electric Outdoor Pizza & Air Fry Oven.

After the huge success of what I consider to be one of the best pizza ovens, the Ninja Woodfire, it makes sense that the brand has dreamt up even more innovative ways to enjoy alfresco dining this summer.

Here's how the Artisan differs from the original Woodfire and why it's going to be a seriously coveted item this spring. One of the big reasons? It's the cheaper buy, at £299.99 via the Ninja website where you can sign up now.

Ninja's NEW oven Ninja Artisan Electric Outdoor Pizza & Air Fry Oven £299.99 at Ninja

1. It's far more compact and features a window

The Ninja Woodfire, described by our reviewer as 'an outstanding bit of kit', was used to make outstanding pizzas as well as delectable brownies (thanks to the bake function) in our tests.

That aside, one thing it lacked is that signature pizza oven look. That's where the Artisan serves as an updated version, with similarities in design to the Ooni Karu we've reviewed.

It has a 12" x 12" cavity for your pizzas and though exact measurements aren't available yet, its USP is its compact design, so it's sure to suit those with smaller spaces.

The 'Chef's View Window' gives you a chance to check up on your pizza without disrupting the high heat needed for an ultra-crispy base.

2. It's got a proving mode

The baker in me is very happy to hear that, like the Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer we've reviewed, this oven features a proving function. That's an upgrade from the Woodfire and the perfect addition for anyone making pizza dough.

The prove setting gives your dough time to come to life at a temperature of 30°C. It needn't be limited to just pizza either – instead of splashing out on a proving drawer, you just got access to one for all of your baking exploits.

3. It's far cheaper

The obvious benefit of the new Artisan oven? It's £149.99 cheaper than the Woodfire and has so many of the features.

First up, it keeps the air fryer ability (which is genius for taking the stress out of BBQs or garden parties) and has the same expansive five pizza-making modes (Artisan, Thin, New York, Deep Pan, Calzone & Custom).

Throw the proving mode in and the fact that this is altogether a much better-looking oven, and I'm sold on this being the big Ninja buy of the summer.

I'm hoping that we can add a review of the Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza & Air Fry Oven to our long-list of tried and tested pizza ovens. Until then, is there a go-to outdoor cooking appliance that you've got higher up your wishlist than this one?