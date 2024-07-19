Ooni's bestselling Frya Pizza Oven is on sale - it's the best wood-fired oven we've tested and a steal at this price
The timing of this Ooni sale couldn't be better!
The Great British summer has finally decided to show us a glimmer of hope, which means we're heading straight outside to the garden to soak up the sunshine. If you're doing the same, why not make things even better by turning your hand to pizza making, with this fantastic deal on the Ooni Fyra in the brand's summer sale giving you the chance to shop this top-rated oven for way less.
The Fyra, which is usually £299.00, is now £239.20 at Ooni for a limited time only. As detailed in our Ooni Fyra review (5 stars were awarded, naturally), we think this is the best pizza oven on the market if you want that wood-fired, authentic flavour.
Here's a look at why we loved this oven so much when we tested it, and why if there's one thing you invest in this heatwave, it should be this.
Ooni Fyra pizza oven | was £299.00, now £239.20 at Ooni
This is a steal for an oven of this calibre. It can reach 500 °C in just 15 minutes and cooks pizzas beautifully.
Why the Ooni Fyra is our pick of the Ooni Summer Sale
Our hard to impress reviewer and home economist struggled to find anything bad to say about the Ooni Fyra after she tried it, remarking that 'it feels like there's nothing it can't do'. During her tests, she found that starting from scratch with this oven was a breeze, even without having used an Ooni before.
She turned out everything from garlic pizza breads to scorched potatoes with the Fyra, and even enjoyed the effort that goes into starting up the fire and feeding it.
The other thing she loved about the Ooni Fyra was how compact and portable it was, meaning there's no need to have to carve out an entire zone in your garden for it. Instead, you can just place it on a good sturdy surface and get stuck in with rolling your dough!
The price is another draw. This is Ooni's cheapest oven; now, thanks to the brand's summer sale, it is even cheaper. That means if you've been waiting for a while to strike, now is the time!
So, once your oven is all fired up, all that'll be left is to pick out your pizza toppings!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
-
