Ooni is having a rare flash sale - and the best pizza oven we've tried is reduced by £90

An Ooni Pizza oven flash sale is a rare occurrence and is something we wait for every Black Friday, but one has landed just in time for the bank holiday and includes the top-rated oven in our best pizza oven guide.

The Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven was awarded five stars by our reviewer, Helen McCue who said it was 'great if you enjoy wood-fired pizza as well as the challenge of mastering the techniques of pizza making, you’ll have an absolute blast creating pizzas for everyone who comes to visit.'

The oven was already one of the most affordable options in our pizza oven round-up costing £299, however, Ooni has sliced (pun intended) the prices of selected pizza ovens by 30% for this weekend only. That means the Ooni Fyra is currently only £209.30, a stunning deal for a great quality pizza oven.

(Image credit: Ooni)

The other pizza ovens included in the deal are the Ooni Koda 12 and Ooni Koda 16, both of which are gas-powered pizza ovens. Our reviewer gave the Koda 4 and a half stars, calling it the 'best gas pizza oven'.

Bundles for all of these three pizza ovens are also available including a cover and pizza oven. Considering you can purchase the bundle for less than the original pizza ovens would cost, these are the deals we'd recommend jumping at if you can stretch to it.

Ooni Fyra 12| Was £299.90 , Now £209.30 at Ooni This wood-burning pizza oven features a quality build and professional looks. As long as you have the time and patience to invest in the authentic wood-fired pizza-making experience, this option could be the fit for you

Ooni Koda 12 | Was £349 , Now £244.30 at Ooni The Ooni Koda is available in two sizes 12 and 16 inch. Both are gas-powered and will get up to temperature in 15 - 20 minutes, and allow you to cook a pizza in just 60 seconds.

Ooni raised the game when it launched its stylish pizza oven, and has helped make having a pizza oven in outdoor kitchen ideas as common as the best BBQs. When we were at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show earlier this week, we couldn't help but notice the number of outdoor kitchens, featuring a pizza oven, styled in the famous show gardens and sanctuary gardens.

The discount will only last until midnight on the 29th May, and you can also pick up a few pizza-making accessories to pep up your next pizza night. Our top pick would be the Ooni Modular Table for your new pizza oven to stand on which has also been reduced by £90.

Nothing says summer quite like a homemade pizza in the garden.