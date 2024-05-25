Fans express concern over Stacey Solomon's greenhouse renovation – here's what the experts think

We’re big fans of Stacey Solomon here at Ideal Home, and adore following along with the creative DIY projects and fascinating home renovations that she often shares; be it on BBC's Sort Your Life Out, or her own home, shared via her social media pages.

She’s become somewhat of a DIY and home reno whizz, tackling everything from a brave kitchen colour scheme to a creating her very own gift wrapping station. While we, and her other fans, typically love when she shows off a brand new project, one of her most recent renovations has raised a few eyebrows. So was it a well thought out idea, or is Stacey's latest DIY more pretty than practical?

Stacey’s greenhouse project controversy

Stacey, her partner Joe Swash, and their family moved into their adorably-named Pickle Cottage a few years ago, and ever since, Stacey has shared many of her DIY plans, designs and renovations around her Essex home with fans.

Most recently, she revealed that she’d taken to the garden to undertake a serious makeover of the ‘Pickle Cottage greenhouse’. Revealing that the laborious project took her around 30 long hours, Stacey eventually unveiled a dramatically changed greenhouse; from an overgrown, run-down space, to one complete with a chair, jute rug, a row of potted plants on the floor and tables, hanging lights, and a striking black floor.

In the caption, she shared her pride at getting the job done. ‘I DID IT 🌱😭 Brought Pickle Cottage Greenhouse Back To Life…🌱 30 hours in 30 seconds,’ she wrote, ‘Honestly this was the hardest painting I’ve EVER done 🙈 But it was SO worth it. What do you think? I love it!

'I can not even believe the before videos! I honestly am so happy with what a bit of paint (and hours and hours of time😂) can achieve! I Can’t wait to hide in here on a regular basis 😂🫶'

There’s no denying that the interior looks fantastic now, and miles better than before. But some of Stacey’s followers have their reservations about the makeover, suggesting that she arguably didn’t make the most practical choices.

One wrote, 'I love what u do but that’s not the purpose of a green house,' presumably referring to the table and chair inside the structure, and Stacey's reference to 'hiding out' in the space.

Another agreed, pointing out, 'looks nice but a little hot to sit in, in the summer surely? Also black painted floor light make it even hotter when the sun hits....but looks nice.'

One other follower light-heartedly commented, 'Ummm have you thought this through!! You can’t sit in a greenhouse and also where are you going to plant everything!! 🤣🤣'.

So what do the experts think? Is Stacey’s greenhouse more aesthetically-pleasing than practical?

Murray Michel, garden renovation and technical expert at Clear Amber , shared his thoughts with us, explaining that renovating a rundown greenhouse is always a wise home project to undertake, especially ahead of the summer.

'Upgrading and modernising your greenhouse is always a project we encourage, whether changing the glass or just refitting the inside,' he says. 'However, not all upgrades are greenhouse-compatible, and there are a few points to consider when renovating a greenhouse like Stacey Solomon's.'

Murray explains that the primary concern when re-doing a greenhouse is the high temperature they can often reach.

'Greenhouses typically have temperatures ranging between 26-29°C, so if you want your greenhouse repurposed as an outdoor space, wide vents, like those Stacey Solomon has installed, are a great idea as they help reduce internal temperatures,' he points out.

'However, dark colours inside a greenhouse, while aesthetically pleasing, can pose significant practical issues,' continues Murray. 'Black, for instance, absorbs heat much faster than lighter colours and a black floor will become extremely hot very quickly.

'To mitigate this, Stacey could use Opal Polycarbonate sheets, which are white-tinted roofing sheets that allow sunlight through while reflecting some of the sun's solar energy. This would help reduce the heat build-up caused by the black flooring,' he advises.

Nelly Hall, brand director at Alitex also suggests thinking wisely about flooring if you're also planning a greenhouse renovation this spring.

'It's also really important to consider the material of your flooring, as it will likely be through a lot of stress, from plenty of footfall to being swept regularly,' she advises. 'Choose a material that is more durable and easier to clean in a greenhouse, like tiles.'

Murray also explains that while Stacey's outdoor living room style seating set-up looks idyllic, it might be wise to consider creating this seating space elsewhere in her garden – leaving the greenhouse to the plants.

'Instead of using your greenhouse for seating, consider building a simple pergola or lean-to with sides,' Murray suggests. 'This can create a spacious, practical, and stylish outdoor space without intense heat build-up as can happen in a greenhouse structure, making it more comfortable and functional.'

So while greenhouses tend to get too hot for most people, we're eager to see how Stacey enjoys using her new space this summer.