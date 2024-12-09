Decorating the outside of your house with Christmas lights? These are the 8 things experts want you to know before you start

Brightening even the greyest day, a home that is decked with Christmas lights will instantly lift the entire street. However, there are important things to consider before you dress the exterior of your home in Christmas lights.

No matter whether you are bringing your outdoor Christmas light ideas to life, or investing in garden lighting ideas – these expert tips will ensure a safe and beautiful display.

1. Invest in quality

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

Quality is the most important thing when buying Christmas lights. They need to withstand the elements and be reused year after year. Look for lights with good reviews and that offer a guarantee.

If you're unsure where to buy Christmas lights there are lots of reputable stockists online including Amazon, Robert Dyas and B&Q as well as dedicated outdoor light stockists including those listed below.

2. Make sure they are suitable for outdoor use

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

‘IP65 and above are the most reliably waterproof and are suitable for prolonged outdoor use, meaning you could keep your lights up all year round,’ says Shane Mead, general manager of Festive Lights. ‘Anything below IP44 is not suitable for year-round outdoor use. If in doubt, always ensure that the plug is either kept in a weatherproof connections box, such as a Dri-Box, to keep your lights shining year after year.

You can use battery-powered lights on the exterior of your home – even to decorate Christmas windows – however, they need to be designed for outdoor use. ‘The battery boxes themselves are water-resistant, but we recommend keeping them raised so there’s no risk of them being submerged in water. As long as the lights have a sufficient IP rating, you can use battery lights anywhere around your garden. Some even come with a timer option, meaning they will automatically turn on and off at a set time, prolonging the battery life,’ says Shane.

3. Don't use indoor plugs

(Image credit: Festive Lights)

It is not advisable to feed lights through a window to an indoor switch as closing wires in windows and doors can damage them and increase fire risks. Leaving the window always open or on the latch reduces the insulation and security of your home.

‘Instead, we recommend using an outdoor plug socket or looking into the solar vs battery garden light debate ,’ says Amy Mason, director of products at Lights4fun.

4. Don't shy away from solar lights

(Image credit: Solar Centre)

It’s a misconception that solar lights will not work in winter – just make sure you avoid these solar light mistakes. ‘The battery in quality solar lights will recharge efficiently on cloudy days, but avoid placing them in shadow, as this will impact their recharging potential,’ advises Caron Grant, brand manager at Bridgman. Keeping the panel clean is also vital – simply wipe with a damp cloth. It is also a great way to save energy .

5. Choose the right temperature lights

(Image credit: Alamy)

The temperature of lights depends on the feel you want to create. ‘Warm lights are more traditional, as they give a soft yellow glow reminiscent of candles, creating an inviting and cosy atmosphere. They also blend in with natural surroundings and contrast with the cold weather and darker evenings,’ says Brian Davenport, co-founder of The Solar Centre.

‘Cool lights emit a blue or white glow and look brighter and more modern. They’re perfect for more minimalist light displays, and they can give spaces an icy look, perfect for the winter.’

6. Make sure you have enough lights

(Image credit: Festive Lights)

The amount of Christmas lights depends on the size of your house and personal preferences. ‘If you’re decorating your roofline with lights, up to 150 lights per 3m of outdoor string lights can be deemed a more moderate display. But if you want it to look bright and bold, 200 lights per 3m is the better option,’ explains Brian Davenport, co-founder of The Solar Centre. ‘Spacing is also important, as a shorter distance between bulbs will create a denser display, while longer spacing will make it less intense. A more minimalist look around windows is often preferred, as this can add extra light to rooms in your home, which you may not want.’

Amy Mason, director of product at Lights4fun adds, ‘For trees, our golden rule is 100 bulbs or 5m of lights per 0.5m of tree, but the number of bulbs will vary depending on the style of lights you choose and whether you prefer a brighter or more understated display.’

7. Check with neighbours

(Image credit: Festive Lights)

You do not need any written permission to illuminate your home’s exterior, as long as the lights do not go beyond your boundary – so they cannot be attached to a lamp post or go across the street.

Ensure that your lights do not cause a nuisance to your neighbours – lights should not be too bright or violently flash and should be turned off at an appropriate time each night.

8. Install timers

(Image credit: Solar Centre)

Timers or smart lights will automatically turn off your lights, removing the need to venture out into the cold night to flick the switch and is one less thing to remember during the busy festive period. Having lights that go on and off automatically can also serve as a burglar deterrent, making it seem as though someone is home even if you're away.

FAQs

How do you hang Christmas lights outside without nails?

One of the best ways to hang Christmas lights outside without nails is to use outdoor command hooks – there are even small designs that are specifically created for hanging Christmas lights – available on Amazon.

How do people plug in outdoor Christmas lights?

Outdoor Christmas lights should be plugged into an outdoor plug – plugging them into an indoor socket and shutting in a window or door could cause the wire to break and in extreme cases lead to a fire. If you don't have an outdoor socket look for solar powered or battery-powered outdoor lights.

Illuminate your house safely this Christmas and be careful not to over dazzle the neighbours.