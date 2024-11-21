These are the 4 things I wish I knew before buying outdoor solar lights, so you don’t make the same mistakes I did

One thing you need to know about me is that I’m a big fan of lighting. I don’t know if it’s because I married an electrician or because I’m still a teensy bit afraid of the dark, but adding outdoor lights was a non-negotiable when we bought our house in 2020. However, I’m not ashamed to admit that I made some serious buying mistakes - and there are many things I wish I knew before buying outdoor solar lights.

Although there are countless garden lighting ideas out there, solar lights have always been at the top of my list. As I’m constantly on a mission to save energy at home, being able to add aesthetic (and practical) lighting to my garden and front porch without increasing my energy bills was a major plus. Plus, garden solar lighting comes in many different shapes and forms - from playful festoon lights to clever solar lights that lead you down the garden path.

But while I thought I was making the right choices when I bought outdoor solar lights, I quickly realised that buying them requires a little more research… and a lot more thought. That’s why I’ve compiled this list of the things I wish I knew before buying outdoor solar lights, so you don’t have to make the same mistakes I did.

1. Different lights serve different purposes

When I first bought solar lights, I bought two packs - one pack to brighten up my garden and another to serve as an effective security measure for the front of my house. And although the solar lights offered a gentle glow in the garden as I waited in the cold for my dog to do his business, the lights out the front were pretty dim and disappointing.

What I now know is that different solar lights serve different purposes, and it’s important to decide on this before you spend any money on them. This is echoed by Luke Dejahang, Director and Gardening Expert at Crown Pavilions .

He says, ‘Before purchasing outdoor solar lights, consider what you are using the lights for. Typically, solar lights are only for decoration and to add a bit of ambience to your garden. But if you are looking for something to really light up your garden at night for security purposes, then look at the lumens rating (a measure of brightness) to ensure the lights match your needs.’

In fact, it may be worth looking into the solar vs battery garden light debate if you want extra brightness in certain areas of the house. Or you could opt for smart home security measures instead.

2. They won’t always work

There’s no doubt that solar lights are an eco (and wallet) friendly alternative to battery or mains-powered outdoor lights, but one thing I learned the hard way is that solar lights won’t always work.

Luke explains, ‘Even in optimal conditions, solar lights typically run for 8-12 hours after a full charge and during the shorter days of autumn and winter, they may only illuminate for a few hours.’

In fact, there have been many occasions where my solar lights have barely even flickered during the winter months. And while there are certain things you can do to help solar lights work in winter , there’s no guarantee that they will.

It may be that you need to do your research and search for more advanced lights if you want constant lighting in your garden. As Amy Mason, Director of Product at Lights4fun , explains, ‘With solar technology advancing, some solar lights offer similar timer functions to plug in and battery-operated lights, and also offer the option to boost the solar panel with the USB charging cable to ensure illumination all winter long.’

3. The location matters more than anything

Ultimately, if there’s no sunlight, there’ll be no working outdoor solar lights. I learned this myself when I popped my solar lights in front of the shed in my south-facing garden - an area which is shrouded in shade when the sun is at its highest.

Because of this, one thing everyone needs to know before buying outdoor solar lights is that the location matters more than anything, and you should aim to place them somewhere that’ll get as much sunlight as possible.

Luke says, ‘To maximise efficiency, place your solar lights in an area that receives at least 6-8 hours of direct sunlight per day and avoid placing them near shadows cast by trees, buildings, or other obstructions. Some models have adjustable solar panels, which can be helpful if your installation area is not perfectly oriented toward the sun.’

4. If you buy cheap, you often have to buy twice

I’ve always been relatively frugal with my spending, so I went for the cheapest option I could find when I bought my first set of outdoor lights (without consulting my electrician husband beforehand). As soon as he opened the packet to install them in the garden, he looked at me and rolled his eyes.

He then told me that with lighting - especially outdoor lighting - it’s always better to opt for higher quality products even if they come with a higher price tag. And if you buy cheap, you buy twice… something I had to do not long after the cheap outdoor lights inevitably stopped working.

And while paying more may seem pointless to fellow savers like me, higher-quality solar lights will always have better features.

Luke says, ‘If your solar lights will be exposed to harsh weather, opt for lights that are built to withstand rain, snow, and wind. Look for lights with a high IP (Ingress Protection) rating, which indicates their level of water and dust resistance. A rating of IP65 or higher is typically suitable for outdoor use.’

FAQs

How many lumens should outdoor solar lights have?

This ultimately depends on how you plan to use these outdoor solar lights. If you just want to add some gentle ambience to your outdoor space, aim to buy lights between 50-100 lumens, as these will suit you best.

If you want to add path lights to your garden to aid visibility during the winter months, you may need to increase that to 100-200 lumens to add that extra brightness.

For those who want to add outdoor solar lights for security purposes and therefore want extra brightness, you should opt for lights that offer between 700-1300 lumens.

How long do solar lights last outside?

If you buy cheap solar lights, you may find that they only last a few months or a year at most. But if you do your research and find high-quality solar lights that offer you everything you need, they can last years.

In fact, high-quality solar lights will typically last between 5–10 years. You need to ensure that you regularly clean and maintain these lights if you want them to last this long, though. So, give them a wipe down with a damp cloth every now and then to remove dust and debris.

In some cases, you may also have to replace the batteries every 1-2 years to ensure they continue to light up your outside space.

With these things in mind, make sure you don’t make the same mistakes I did when buying outdoor solar lights!