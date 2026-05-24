Almost exactly two years ago I got my hands on the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven (was £349.99, now £299.99 at Ninja) to review for Ideal Home, which you can read my review of here.

As a Home Economist who specialises in appliance reviews, I get a lot of appliances passing through my home. I can’t keep hold of many, but this one is still a big player in my garden kitchen lineup.

Most people will never have used an outdoor oven like this, which also doubles as a pizza oven, so it’s hard to decide if you even need it. In all honesty, there are some functions on the dial that I never use. But the pizza settings were a standout for me when I originally reviewed it, so I ditched my wood fired pizza oven in favour of this instead.

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There are several reasons why I think it’s a great addition to my garden, so if you want some extra insight two years on, I’ve outlined the main reasons why I still love it below. Furthermore, if you scroll to the bottom, I detail some of the downsides too.

Things I love two years on

1. It really can be used year round

When I decided to keep hold of the Ninja Woodfire I immediately invested in the weather-resistant cover, which I think is pretty good value at just £25.99 (via Amazon). I knew I didn’t want to move the Woodfire into the shed over winter and this was the perfect solution.

The oven two years on in Helen's outdoor kitchen. (Image credit: Future)

I can confirm that I’ve left the Ninja Woodfire Oven outside for the entire two years I’ve had it, whatever the weather, and the cover has protected it very well. The result of leaving it outside and ready to use, is that we do actually do use it in all seasons.

The oven under its cover. (Image credit: Future)

Whether it’s smoked meats or pizza nights, the Ninja Woodfire still gets used in winter. It can be used in the rain, if you want, but I prefer to avoid the really miserable days. That said, dashing in and out of the garden to cook the perfect pizza on a cold dark night is always worth it.

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2. It’s a great complement to a traditional BBQ

I frequently use it alongside a traditional BBQ. It allows everything that needs to be cooked or heated, to be cooked outside, so there’s less running between the kitchen and the garden. If we’re barbecuing meat skewers for example, we’ll often use the Ninja Woodfire pizza setting to cook a homemade flatbread to serve alongside the meat and salad.

Image 1 of 2 Using the oven to cook ribs. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Similarly, if we want crispy roasted potatoes or wedges with our BBQ meats, these can easily be cooked in the Ninja at the same time as barbecuing. It widens the scope of what can be cooked outside, and if you’re looking to create an outdoor kitchen area, I believe it's a must-have.

3. It’s ideal for entertaining

When it comes to cooking a whole chicken or a rack of ribs to impress guests, my traditional BBQ doesn’t get a look in. The smoker setting on the Ninja Woodfire allows you to put these bigger cuts of meat into the oven and forget about them.