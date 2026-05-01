A new small-kitchen-friendly indoor pizza oven from Kenwood just dropped – and the price tag is so much more appealing than you'd expect
It can reach temperatures of 400°C indoors
Kenwood just unveiled an £149 indoor pizza oven, called My Pizzeria, which can reach temperatures of up to 400°C inside. Available now, exclusively at Currys, it'll later be rolled out for customers to buy via Kenwood, Argos and Amazon.
Not only is it available for a bargain price, but this oven also has an extremely compact footprint meaning it's small kitchen certified. And if you've seen or tried other iterations of the best pizza ovens before, you'll know they aren't necessarily known for being unassuming.
Available to snap up in a Storm Blue or Black colourway this oven can help you cook at-home pizzas in under 4 minutes, according to Kenwood. Here's how it manages such a feat.Article continues below
Let's get into the measurements of My Pizzeria so that you can establish whether this oven is something you'll have any space for, given that it may spend a good chunk of time in storage. This oven measures at 35.2cm across, 36cm deep and 18.5cm tall. That means it might even be stash-able in one of your bigger kitchen cupboards.
As well as a heat element on the bottom of this oven, to heat the all-important pizza stone, it also looks like it has a grill element on the top so that your toppings are also perfectly done. The pizza stone, which is what will activate that crispy base that all good pizzas have, is also removable – presumably to make it easier to clean.
Another feature I like the sound of is the viewing window, which sits on top of the machine, in order to allow you to track the progress of your pizza without disturbing it. It also features a 15 minute timer, so that you'll be reminded when your creation is ready to eat.
In terms of controls, it uses a dial system to keep things simple in terms of setting the temperature and time of cooking for each pizza. There's a huge appeal with this oven in the fact that you can use it indoors. As someone not privileged enough to have my own garden, this fits my circumstances perfectly as well as suiting those with balconies.
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I've tried an indoor pizza oven before, Ooni's Volt 2, which is an incredible piece of kit but rather big and bulky at the same time. This new buy from Kenwood is quite a different approach, but can hopefully make owning a pizza oven a reality for those who are on a budget and lacking a garden.
I'm certainly excited to see how it measures up under test condition!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.