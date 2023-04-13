'I couldn’t believe the price!' - The designer dupe Habitat chair all our editors want
Habitat's latest outdoor chair is just £45 and has all our editors looking to invest
Every year retailers keep upping their game with the best garden chairs, but Habitat has basically won summer with its designer look-a-like Habitat Teka Metal Garden Chair (opens in new tab).
As our gardens have evolved into outdoor living rooms, the best garden furniture has become as chic as what you'd find inside the house. Habitat's new statement outdoor chair with its modern design and canvas sling seat is a testament to this.
But what really made the Ideal Home Editor ssit up and take note of this statement chair was the price tag. Priced at £45 this Habitat garden chair is a steal!
The chair first caught the eye of Alison Jones, editor of our sister magazine, Real Homes, who has already invested in the chair. ‘I loved the style of this chair as soon as I saw it, but then I couldn’t believe the price – just £45!' she says. 'It looked like the type of designer garden chair that costs hundreds.'
'I love the slightly industrial lines of the metal frame, and the cushioned head is perfect for lounging. It looks so good, I’m thinking of using it inside as a chic occasional chair.’
Our Home Decor Editor, Amy Lockwood, quickly spotted that aside from its gorgeous looks it is also a dead ringer for Ferm Living's cult Desert Lounge chair.
'Last year, Ferm Living’s Desert Lounge chair was to be spotted in every stylish outdoor living space, with the brand’s must-have design hitting just the right balance between contemporary style and laidback lounging,' says Amy. 'But not only was it rarely in stock, but it was also a pretty hefty investment at £250+ a pop. That’s why we did a double take when we saw Habitat’s almost identical dupe – designer style for only £45? Yes please!’
The sleek black metal frame and canvas sling seat with cushioned headrest make this chair perfect for a stylish patio
Although the chairs are almost the same size, there are some differences in material that come with the price difference. Habitat's version is made out of cotton and polyester, it is also only available in white. In contrast, the Desert Lounge chair is made from recycled post-consumer plastic and a steel frame. It is also available in six different seat colours that can be changed over.
After hunting through the high street for similar options, H&M yellow frame lounge chair (opens in new tab) was the closest we found in price with a similar design to the Habitat Teka chair, but it will still set you back £149.99.
So we're calling it. This Habitat chair is the affordable garden furniture to invest in this season. No one would know you snapped it up for under £50.
