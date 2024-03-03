Corrie's Ryan Thomas' timeless stair runner instantly creates a 'statement look' in a hallway, say experts

Ryan Thomas recently revealed his home's new flooring, in which he worked with experts at Tapi Carpets & Floors for the makeover to prioritise comfort and durability. The Coronation Street actor turned Dancing on Ice star expressed his desire for his staircase to be the 'main focus' of his home, thus leading the renaissance of the herringbone border stair runner.

It's no secret that employing the most visually striking staircase ideas makes all the difference in achieving a lasting first impression for those who enter your home. So, what better way to make a statement than opting for a stair runner idea in the timeless herringbone we've seen take centre stage among the latest modern hallways?

'Stair runners are a great contemporary style choice for both modern and traditional homes alike, adding a statement look to an area that might otherwise be overlooked,' begins Johanna Constantinou, trends expert at Tapi. 'Your staircase is as much part of your home as your living room or bedroom, so don't neglect its potential and get creative with a herringbone stair runner to fit your themes. Ryan was blown with his finished look!'

Ryan Thomas' herringbone border stair runner (Image credit: Tapi)

As far as home decor trends go, herringbone is undeniably having a bit of a moment right now, with its origins dating way back. 'Herringbone is an interior design classic – it's an enduring trend that never really goes out of fashion,' notes Lucy Mather, design expert at Arighi Bianchi.

'Herringbone patterns have a rich history, but they have also been reinterpreted in more contemporary ways, such as using unconventional materials or colour palettes. This blend of tradition and modernity appeals to homeowners seeking a balance between classic elegance and contemporary design.'

Seeing as the world of interiors is riddled with an appetite for experimenting with and reimagining classic designs, it's no wonder herringbone border stair runners are gaining popularity again. It's even something Perrie Edwards has employed on her statement staircase.

Ryan Thomas' herringbone border stair runner (Image credit: Tapi)

The beauty of the herringbone border stair runner also lies in its versatility, as you can opt for any colour of your choice to suit your desired hallway colour scheme.

'In terms of the different border colours, you can opt for a herringbone pattern with a sleek black border like Ryan's to create a modern and minimalist aesthetic, and the ultimate grand entrance,' says Johanna. 'This choice also adds a bold contrast to the staircase and complements minimalist interior design design themes.'

Alternatively, if you've gone down the route of brighter hallway paint ideas, you can match your stair runner's border accordingly. 'Bold colours like red, teal, or mustard yellow can add personality and flair to the staircase, reflecting a more varied style. For a touch of glamour and sophistication, consider a herringbone pattern with a metallic or shimmering border, such as gold or silver.'

'Or, if you're aiming for a rustic or farmhouse theme, a herringbone pattern with a warm, earthy-toned border such as terracotta or rust can enhance the cosy and inviting atmosphere of the space,' she continues.

Ryan Thomas' herringbone border stair runner (Image credit: Tapi)

Not to mention, a herringbone border stair runner is also a clever choice for making a small hallway look bigger. Daniel Prendergast, design director at The Rug Seller says, 'A herringbone bordered runner is a fantastic design to draw the eye up the stairs – especially set against a white or grey painted staircase.'

Commenting on the transformation, Ryan says, 'Our staircase is the first thing you see when you walk into the house, and that is a showpiece. Our staircase goes right to the top of the attic, and what I love about it most is when you go to the top of the stairs and look all the way down, all you see are the bannisters and the beautiful stair runners.'

'Honestly, the finish looks perfection,' concludes Ryan – and, we couldn't agree more.