14 under the stairs ideas to make the most of this awkward space

The space under the stairs is an area we often overlook when renovating, simply cramming it full of things that don't have a home. While it might currently be a jumble of old coats, tennis rackets, umbrellas and shoes, this precious square footage has tonnes of potential.

Clever under stairs storage ideas will make the most of every inch, but there are plenty of other purposes for this space. Sure, you'll have to do some decluttering, but it could become everything from a wine cellar to a reading nook, or a playroom. It might even be the missing piece of the design puzzle that makes your kitchen layout flow.

Space under stairs ideas

'Many terraced houses come with a continuous stairwell that ends up with a triangle of wasted space below,' comments architect and interior designer Karl Mok from Friends Studio (opens in new tab). 'If the space is on the ground floor near the main entrance, a cloakroom would be ideal.'

'If your staircase is very narrow and you are wanting to maximise storage, you could have a bank of shelves set behind standard or bifold doors,' he says. We've come up with 14 practical yet aesthetic space under the stairs ideas to inspire your very own transformation.

1. Squeeze in a loveseat

(Image credit: Future PLC / Chloe Upton)

Staircase ideas don't have to be for storage, as tempting as it might be to max it out with more hooks, shelves and baskets than your local IKEA. Be a bit more disciplined with your coats and jackets and free up space for extra seating, like a loveseat, so that the space can host more people. Why have a boring cupboard when you can have a velvet sofa with lovely turned legs and patterned cushions and blankets?

2. Add a downstairs toilet

(Image credit: Future PLC / Richard Powers)

A practical space under the stairs idea is to install a downstairs toilet. A convenient downstairs loo adds value to your property and it’s a brilliant opportunity to go bold with paint colours or wallpaper. Don't rule out more daring under stairs toilet ideas, from dramatic black and white tiles to botanical wallpaper and wood panelling.

'A small downstairs cloakroom fits perfectly into this space beneath the stairs as you only need enough space for a toilet and tiny wall-mounted basin,' say the interior designers at My Bespoke Room (opens in new tab). 'If you were previously told that this wouldn’t be an option for you, look into macerator pumps which can make it cheaper and easier than extending your existing sewage system.'

3. Create a snug

(Image credit: Future PLC / Kasia Fiszer )

Recreate that childhood feeling of making a den with a cosy seating area under the stairs layered up with cushions. Add a wall sconce to create a reading nook if the space is long enough, and if you can add drawers underneath, all the better.

4. Slot in a stylish bench

(Image credit: Future PLC / Joanna Henderson)

If space allows, add a wooden bench layered with cushions and blankets for a comfortable spot to tie your laces or mentally regroup after the big food shop. Style it with a small tray containing vases and sculptural branches and tuck floor cushions or a pouffe beneath so you've always got extra, relaxed seating handy. Give your stair decorating ideas depth with a lime wash paint effect on the wall or opt for wallpaper.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Brighten up this traditionally dark corner of the home with some vibrant wallpaper in an uplifting yellow tone. Patterned paper distracts the eye and makes a stylish backdrop for hallway storage ideas, from wall hooks to a storage bench.

'Every household has a bit of a dumping ground space, often under the stairs!' comments Nadia McCowan Hill, style advisor at Wayfair (opens in new tab). 'Try to make a focal point of it. Adding a pop of colour can easily transform under stair storage!'

6. Choose handless cupboard doors

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

Keep it streamlined custom-fitted cupboards under the stairs that don't draw attention to themselves. This gives you plenty of practical storage space and an entrance that feels clutter-free.

7. Free up kitchen space

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you have a subterranean kitchen then that area under the stairs is probably your worst nightmare. No fuse sockets for an oven and not enough space to make it a substantial worktop. When planning out kitchen layout ideas, stick all the awkward, bulky appliances here such as your fridge and wine coolers to get them out the way and utilise the space.

This might just make the heart of your home feel more sociable. In this striking blue kitchen, tongue and groove panelling helps disguise a cupboard door, with the vertical lines mirroring the staircase spindles.

8. Set up a workspace

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

'For simplicity, using the area for something which is not too high, such as a desk or piano works, as the area can be utilised without needing any major renovation,' says Steve Healey at Trend Interiors (opens in new tab). This might not be for everyone, as if you've got a busy household, tucking a desk in a high-traffic area won't be conducive to a calm and productive atmosphere.

It's also never ideal to have your desk facing the wall like you're in detention. That said, if you're pushed on space and don't mind a certain level of coming and going noise while working, this is a feasible option, particularly if you don't work from home every day.

9. Create more kitchen cupboard space

(Image credit: Future PLC / Anna Stathaki)

With some bespoke cabinetry, the space under your stairs could be made into a handy hosting area. Additional cupboards will be a useful place to house tablecloths, cutlery and kitchenware, plus those appliances that aren't used so often. Having it near to the dining table will make it easier to lay the table and means less to-ing and fro-ing to the kitchen.

10. Go all black

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

Paint the bannister and built-in cupboards black for a contemporary look. Black makes a style statement and helps ground an open-plan kitchen and dining space. Ideally, you wouldn't have to move the dining table out of the way to reach the cupboards under the stairs, but this would work for somewhere to store the Christmas decorations and other more seasonal items.

11. Create a gallery wall of family photos

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

Make it personal with a display of old and new family photos in mismatched frames. Give it a retro look by tucking a leather bucket chair and vintage cabinet in the space under the stairs too, and display second-hand treasures. Add one of the best rugs to zone the space and make it feel inviting.

12. Hide the washing machine away

(Image credit: TBC)

These bulky appliances often take up valuable cupboard space in the kitchen. Some tiny homeowners have even been known to chuck them in the guest bedroom! With some wiring work and an electric socket you have the perfect spot for the beast.

13. Create a seating spot

(Image credit: TBC)

Build the ultimate entertainment den under the stairs with a simple bench and some shelving. Home those books and CDs that have over spilt their racks. You can also build a cosy seating space that acts as the perfect escapist place for stroppy teenagers, overcharged toddlers or parents in need of wine.

14. Design the perfect hallway storage

(Image credit: TBC)

This cunning use of space incorporates coat hooks, a bench and wicker basket storage compartments. Never again will you trip over a pair of shoes whilst trying to wiggle your own boots off, navigate a wet umbrella and have a coat sloping off your shoulders. This all-in-one hallway storage idea is perfect.

What's the best way to maximise the space under your stairs?

'Think about how you live and what would be most beneficial to you and your family,' advise the interiors experts at My Bespoke Room. 'Would an extra downstairs toilet be a lifesaver during bathroom rush hour? Perhaps you’re forever tripping over shoes in your hallway and so additional storage would be more than welcome. Or maybe you are simply dreaming of a space to cosy up and read your book!'

Can I open up the space under the stairs?

You can generally open up the space if the wall is not structural or load-bearing, but if you have any beams or posts under the stairs that could be structural, architect Karl Mok recommends getting an engineer to inspect it before removing just in case.